It’s been three years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. While many aspects of life have returned to normal, some people are dealing with ongoing effects from their COVID infection — called “long COVID.” According to the latest estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 15% of all adults in the United States have experienced long COVID.

Farha Ikramuddin, MD, with the University of Minnesota Medical School and M Health Fairview, discusses the impact, treatments and current research on long COVID.

