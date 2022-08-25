The trial of Jerry Westrom, the Isanti resident accused of committing a murder in Hennepin County almost 30 years ago, started on Aug. 9.
The trial, which was brought before Judge Juan G. Hoyos, is currently under a gag order.
The gag order was issued because one or more attorneys representing parties in the case granted interviews and talked with the media prior to the start of the trial.
The gag order prohibits lawyers from talking to the media about the case, but it does not restrict access to public records surrounding the case.
Westrom, 56, was charged with the murder of Jeannette Childs, who was stabbed to death inside a South Minneapolis apartment in June 1993.
The case went cold until DNA evidence at the crime scene was matched to Westrom.
That match was made when investigators retrieved a napkin Westrom used and discarded at a hockey game.
Westrom has pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder in the first degree.
Before the trial began and the gag order was placed on the proceedings, his attorneys said evidence points to a man who Childs was living with at the time of her murder.
That man has since died.
