Jerry Westrom

Isanti native Jerry Westrom was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, Sept. 9 after he was convicted of the murder of Jeanne Ann Childs by a Hennepin County jury on Aug. 25

Hennepin County District Judge Juan Hoyos sentenced the 56-year-old Westrom to a life sentence, which was aligned with the statute for first-degree murder at the time of Childs’ death in 1993. Westrom will be required to spend 30 years in prison before he receives the possibility of parole.

