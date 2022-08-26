Jerry Westrom.jpg

A Hennepin County jury found Jerry Westrom of Isanti guilty on two counts of murder in a case that took place in 1993.

The 56-year-old Westrom was pronounced guilty on Thursday, Aug. 25 of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree intentional murder of Jeanne Childs in a trial that took less than two weeks after the case and grown cold decades earlier.

