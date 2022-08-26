A Hennepin County jury found Jerry Westrom of Isanti guilty on two counts of murder in a case that took place in 1993.
The 56-year-old Westrom was pronounced guilty on Thursday, Aug. 25 of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree intentional murder of Jeanne Childs in a trial that took less than two weeks after the case and grown cold decades earlier.
"My condolences go out to the victim and her family. They have had to live without justice for her brutal murder for nearly three decades. I hope this brings some closure to them," Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a statement after the verdict was announced. "Today’s guilty verdicts show that we will pursue convictions for serious crimes, even if it takes years to gather the evidence.
"I want to thank our prosecution team, led by Darren Borg and Mike Radmer, for their excellent work and for carefully putting together the evidence in this case. These are the most difficult cases to prove. The thoughtful work of law enforcement was essential for this prosecution as well."
Childs was found dead in her Pillsbury Avenue apartment in June of 1993. According to court documents, she had been stabbed more than two dozen times, with some of the wounds occurring after she was dead.
The case remained unsolved until 2018, when county cold case investigators used blood DNA evidence from the crime evidence to find possible matches on commercial genealogy websites. That led to the connection to Westrom, who lived in that area at the time of the crime.
Authorities began surveillance of Westrom in January of 2019 and followed him to a hockey game, where they saw him wipe his mouth with a napkin, then throw the napkin in the garbage.
Detectives retrieved the napkin, and tests confirmed Westrom’s DNA was consistent with samples recovered from the murder scene.
A sentencing date has not been announced.
