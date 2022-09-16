Better Together Photo.jpg

The community is invited to attend Better Together: A Day of Wellness event on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 2-5 p.m. at Anoka-Ramsey Community College’s Cambridge Campus.

This is a collaborative event with Cambridge-Isanti Schools, Cambridge Medical Center, Isanti County Public Health, and Anoka-Ramsey Community College to support each other’s well-being.

