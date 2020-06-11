A lengthy discussion following months of debate, research and input has resulted in a finalization of requirements for those wanting to serve on the Water and Light Commission going forward, without an appointed council member.
During the May 26 meeting, North Branch City Council members discussed their final plans to fill the anticipated five-member commission, just ahead of the passing of the PUC membership bill on May 27.
The bill, signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz, authorized the North Branch Public Utilities Commission to increase membership from three to five, with no more than two being council members.
Provided with two versions of the proposed new ordinance addressing city code, regarding eligibility criteria for the commission, the council was split on which was the best version.
Version A provided guidelines for the commission in regards to council members serving: “No more than two members of the public utilities commission may be chosen from council.”
Version A also included language for terms of office for appointed council members.
Version B had no mention of council membership or terms of office.
“Just to start this off, I’d like to make a motion to approve Version B,” Council Member Brian Voss said as he began discussion.
Voss’ motion came with an addition, however, that would say, “No members of the public utilities commission may be chosen from the city council.”
The motion was quickly seconded by Council Member Kathy Bloomquist.
Council Member Kelly Neider, the current council member on the commission, questioned Voss’ reasoning.
“The intent and the discussion we’ve had to date is do we allow council members to serve or do we not,” Voss said. “I feel the core point is because of the contentious history that has taken place over the years, or decades, whatever that history may be, that in order to create this fresh, clean start, this bright new future, I feel there needs to be a very sharp delineation between the city council and city staff and the commission and their staff.”
Voss brought up council’s previous discussions over having a liaison from council on the commission, noting they would have “participatory privileges” but no “voting privileges.”
Neider expressed her opinion against Voss’ motion due to the limits it would place on future councils.
“Even in the event that we just left it as it is, that would still open up the opportunity for us to possibly look at options in the event that we didn’t get the necessary applications,” Neider said.
The council discussed options in case there wasn’t enough interest to fill the commission, but in the end, Voss’ motion passed 3-2 with Neider and Mayor Jim Swenson voting against.
Going forward, the city will begin accepting applications, and the council will need to decide the interview process for applicants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.