During Isanti County’s Committee of the Whole meeting on Feb. 14, Veterans Service Officer Jamie High said a veterans community-based outpatient clinic, or CBAC, is planned to come to Cambridge in 2026 or 2027.
Although there were few details about the CBAC, High did explain the clinic would be able to provide basic care, such as routine appointments, exams and testing, as well as have an urgent care clinic.
“The plan was to be built in 2029, but they moved it up to 2027 for sure and hopefully 2026,” High said. “They are looking for a space now or a building or property to build a new building.”
High explained that the CBAC coming to Cambridge will be connected to one of the main VA Medical Centers in Minnesota. This means the veterans using the Cambridge CBAC would need to be registered at the VA center that the Cambridge clinic will be affiliated with. High said that will most likely be the Minneapolis VA.
The CBAC was brought up while discussing an important item of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) nonprofit donating a vehicle to Isanti County. The vehicle is to be used as transportation for veterans to get to and from appointments at the Minneapolis or St. Cloud VA medical centers.
“To have this donated is just extremely exciting,” said Penny Messer, Isanti County Health and Human Services director.
The vehicle would be driven by volunteers within the county, and the DAV does background checks and training for the drivers.
“We’re kind of envisioning that, if you want to volunteer to go to the St. Cloud VA, you would get a stipend for the day,” Messer said.
Messer said the county set aside $10,000 for transportation in the 2023 budget that would cover gas, minor maintenances and hopefully more.
“It shouldn’t be a cost to our budget. It’s just how far will that $10,000 go?” Messer said.
The county is limited on what the transportation will be with the DAV agreement. It would strictly be used for the medical appointments. They are hoping for retired veterans to volunteer, but are open to any individual offering to drive Isanti County veterans.
“We started some initial talks with the VFW, American Legion, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, some of those organizations as well — A, about the volunteer driver situation, but also some donations as well to help fund, you know, when you look at a stipend and maintenance, gas, and everything else, it can get expensive,” High said. “I think with our $10,000 and them being very willing partners, it’s something we can fund.”
Commissioners were not only pleased to hear about the donation that will come before them at a future County Board meeting, but were also excited to hear about the clinic.
“Thanks for the update,” Commissioner Alan Duff said. “I would like to keep updated on the CBAC coming to Cambridge. I just think that’s really exciting.”
County administrator update
Current County Administrator Julia Lines brought an update of possible candidates for the county administrator position to the commissioners.
Lines said there have been 25 applications since the position was posted.
“The personnel committee met last Friday and went through those applications and determined 10 of them met the minimum qualifications,” Lines said.
She mentioned that the proposal then would be to have the two commissioners who are part of the personnel committee, Mike Warring and Duff, as well as the probation director and personnel from HR continue to refine the candidate list.
“The purpose then is to just do some 20-minute shorter interviews in order to narrow that pool down, because [to have] the full board to interview 10 people, that would be a lot,” Lines said.
The plan is to come to three to five finalists and have the entire board interview them on Feb. 28.
Editor's note: The three announced finalists for the job are Camille Hepola, Chad Struss and Tom Mortenson.
Hepola was known as Camille Williams when she was a weekend anchor on KARE-11; currently she is an information officer for District 287, the school district for 11 member districts in suburban Minneapolis. Struss currently is the Auditor-Treasurer for Isanti County, while Mortenson briefly served as Becker County administrator in 2011.
County Board meetings to go live
A commissioner inquired about having County Board meetings available online to watch live.
“We are working on an issue with Civic Plus, the company that does our website, because the link isn’t showing up correctly, but it is a possibility,” said Trisha Wentworth, the county’s IT manager.
Commissioners were curious how much extra time or cost this may have to the staff.
“It’ll add a little bit of time to be able to place the link,” Wentworth said.
Lines asked if the full recording would be remain on the website like it does currently.
“We’d have to look at that, if it can be actually recorded and placed on there later,” Wentworth said. “Otherwise the voice is still recorded like it is today and would be placed on there as usual.”
The board room is already connected with the proper equipment for the video recording, bringing no additional cost to the county.
The board members planned to discuss it at their next County Board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21. They had hoped to have the first live meeting in March.
