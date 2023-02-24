During Isanti County’s Committee of the Whole meeting on Feb. 14, Veterans Service Officer Jamie High said a veterans community-based outpatient clinic, or CBAC, is planned to come to Cambridge in 2026 or 2027.

Although there were few details about the CBAC, High did explain the clinic would be able to provide basic care, such as routine appointments, exams and testing, as well as have an urgent care clinic.

