Not one seat was available at North Branch City Hall during the city council meeting on Feb. 8 as residents and veterans awaited the council’s decision on whether to approve Central Park as the location of the future Veterans Memorial.
“Tonight we’re voting yes or no on the proposed location of Central Park to permanently place our Veterans Memorial. The Beautification Association, some of our veterans, have asked us to set aside a portion of our Central Park for a Veterans Memorial,” Council Member Kelly Neider said.
Before any motion was made, Neider made a comment.
“I can say with the utmost confidence that we all up on this dais value each resident of this community, regardless of whether we agree with your position on this matter or whether we don’t. I can confidently say we all want to see a Veterans Memorial in North Branch and we as a council want to make sure that we make the best decision as we can, because this will affect everyone in our city now and for generations to come,” Neider said.
Council Member Patrick Meacham made the motion to approve the North Branch Veteran’s Memorial Committee request for permission to construct the memorial in Central Park. Council Member Amanda Darwin seconded the motion. After all members of the council made comments, the request to dedicate space in Central Park for a Veterans Memorial was approved 4 to 1 with Neider voting against.
More discussion took place before the final decision.
“I will always represent and stand up for veterans with pride, but I have an obligation to the city as a whole as well. Gathering that information will always be important to me. I will always pause if I feel that pausing is important. That was my duty to the community as a whole in this role I was elected to serve,” Darwin said.
Meacham mentioned a different point of view based on the timeline leading up to this decision.
“We’re less than a year removed from what happened in Afghanistan with the troops being pulled out and that was something that I heard from multiple people. It was that PTSD affect. I just hope that over the last six months more that we’ve had this discussion that that hasn’t furthered that trigger,” Meacham said. “I hope this is at least doing our small part to do justice for those that have done so much for us and for our country.”
Mayor Jim Swenson explained he has heard both sides of the matter.
“I’ve heard you loud and clear on both sides of the issue and I have to make a decision and I am going to be voting tonight in favor of this project in Central Park,” Swenson said.
Both council members Kathy Blomquist and Neider understand that there will not be a spot that is perfect for the memorial.
“I believe that we are not going to find a sight that is both reflective and visible - and visible and reflective. It’s just not going to happen,” Blomquist said.
“I realize that there is no perfect spot at this point to place the Veterans Memorial for some; however, I am confident that what will be built will be beautiful and it will be honorable. I am proud of our council, our city staff, those veterans, those families, that have participated in this process for doing their due diligence in going through the process to come to a decision that we will be making tonight,” Neider said.
Background information on request
The proposal for Central Park as the location was first brought to council at the Sept. 14, 2021, council meeting. At that time, the council made the decision to table the request as council members wanted to gain more details from the veterans and residents.
“Between the playground and the sports courts and the picnic areas and everything else, and then you have (Highway) 95 — I can’t imagine celebrating and recognizing my veterans — and Jake Brakes and everything going on 95 doesn’t say veteran memorial, rest and relaxation and honor to me,” Council Member Amanda Darwin said during the Sept. 14 city council meeting.
Some of the organizations that the council wanted to include in the discussion were the North Branch Chamber of Commerce; the North Branch VFW and American Legion; the Park Trails and Open Spaces Commission; the Beautification Association; city council members; and city staff.
Moving forward to the Oct. 26, 2021, city council meeting, the council made the decision to withdraw the request altogether. At that time, the council felt they did not have enough clarity to move it forward.
“This request carries a huge change to all of us in the city of North Branch. I do not believe for a minute that it’s negligent for us as council members to do our due diligence regarding this decision. One month has not been enough time for me personally to continue to review,” Neider said during the Oct. 26, 2021 meeting.
As city staff and council constructed ideas to gather more information, they decided to move forward with two ideas.
At the Dec. 14, 2021, city council meeting, a park utilization survey was created for residents that would include questions regarding Central Park. The survey was not intended to make a decision for the Veterans Memorial location, but to see how residents utilize the parks and how the memorial would fit into their use. The survey was available for residents in early January.
The city also hosted community input meeting on Jan. 18, specific for the Veterans Memorial itself. Any members from the community were welcome to join. Four questions were asked and discussed amongst those that attended and those discussions were compared to the location. These results were presented to council members just before the Feb. 8 city council meeting.
