MainStFlood.jpg
Alex Carlson

The city of Cambridge sent out the following information regarding the hard rains that hit the area on Wednesday, Aug. 17:

At around 5:30 p.m., the City of Cambridge began experiencing heavy rain, wind, and hail. In total we saw winds in excess of 40 mph, and approximately 4" of rain over a 1-to-2 hour period. This caused significant flooding on the roads throughout the City, as well as downed trees, power lines, and isolated power outages. While there were several stalled vehicles, we have no reports of injuries as a result of the storm. Cambridge Fire, Police, and Public Works is diligently working to remove obstructions from the road, and secure power lines. CenterPoint Energy, as well as the MN Department of Transportation have been contacted, and CenterPoint is on scene at this time. Now that the rain has stopped, the water levels should drop fairly rapidly, but at this time we are asking that all citizens remain in their homes, that anyone driving avoid standing water, and that citizens treat power lines as live and do not approach them for any reason. If you have individualized needs, please contact the Cambridge Emergency Operations Assistance at (763) 552-3276. I want to thank the Cambridge Fire Department, Cambridge Police Department, and Cambridge Public Works Department for their prompt and professional response. Additionally I would like to thank Dispatch, our supporting agencies and our citizens who have provided valuable information about the damage throughout town. We will continue to provide updates on the City's Facebook page, and website which can be found www.ci.cambridge.mn.us. We will continue to assess scope of damage and work diligently to adjust the City's Incident Action Plan. 

