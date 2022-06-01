A Cambridge man was killed in a car accident that occurred south bound on Highway 65 at Towns Edge Rd, in Isanti on Sunday, May 29 at approximately 2:43 p.m.
James Wickoren of Cambridge, age 70, was attempting to cross Highway 65 to the east when he was broadsided by an Audi. Wickoren’s vehicle then rolled into the center median.
Wickoren, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Traveling in the Audi was the driver, 20-year-old Houston Becker of Isanti, and one passenger, 20-year-old Jack Carlson of New Richmond, Wisconsin. Both were taken to Cambridge Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The report states there was no alcohol involved.
Fatal motorcycle accident
An Isanti County resident was killed in motorcycle accident that occurred in the area of 143rd Avenue Northeast and Lexington Ave NE on Thursday, May 26 in Ham Lake.
According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Authorities believe the man driving the motorcycle was attempting to pass traffic by traveling in the right turn lane “at a high rate of speed” when he collided with another vehicle turning onto Lexington Ave NE. The man was thrown from the motorcycle, and died while being transported to the hospital.
Check back with the County News Review for more information as it becomes available.
