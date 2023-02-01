The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office arrested a pair of suspects Tuesday, Jan. 24, following a burglary in North Branch Township.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, at 9:42 a.m. deputies responded to a burglary in progress at a residence on the 28000 block of Tucker Street Northeast in North Branch Township.
As deputies arrived in the area, they were provided a suspect vehicle description and direction of travel by a witness.
“I want to recognize and thank the citizen who was not only aware of what was taking place in her neighborhood, but for having the courage to act and relay information to us,” said Isanti County Sheriff Wayne Seiberlich. “Community involvement in cooperation with law enforcement is essential in proactively addressing crime in our county.”
Deputies located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle accelerated rapidly to elude law enforcement; as the deputy pursued the suspect, the suspect’s driving conduct became so dangerous that the deputy, for public safety concerns, discontinued the pursuit.
“I want to address the importance of the pursuit,” Seiberlich said. “The deputy called off the pursuit when the subject vehicle deliberately drove toward oncoming traffic. This showed the professionalism and maturity of the officer to determine when the risk outweighed the benefit. That said, had the pursuit not taken place, the suspects would have likely not been apprehended.
“The pursuit initiated cooperation with other counties and resources, such as the traffic cameras. The ‘pursuit’ doesn’t end when the ‘chase’ ends.”
Personnel from the Minnesota State Patrol observed the suspect vehicle driving recklessly on the camera system and notified Minnesota State Patrol troopers in the area. A Lino Lakes officer observed the suspect vehicle on fire on the top of a ramp from northbound 35E. The two occupants of the suspect vehicle fled on foot and were captured a short time later.
The suspect vehicle was found to be stolen out of Pine County.
Deputies from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office responded back to the original scene and found that it had been burglarized as originally reported. Evidence was gathered at the scene and statements were obtained from witnesses.
Brian McCarthy, 35, of St. Paul, and Krystal Kulenkamp, 36, of Pine City, were arrested and booked into the Isanti County Jail on probable cause burglary. Additional charges will be levied as the investigation progresses.
“It’s my opinion that we’ve allowed criminal activity to go unchecked far too long,” Seiberlich said. “I want those committing crime in our county to expect a police response.
“I feel it’s a disservice to our citizens to not make efforts to apprehend those committing crime, and that includes pursuing fleeing suspects.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.