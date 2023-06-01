Cambridge Primary School hosted its third annual Silent Dismissal on Friday, May 26 in honor of our fallen soldiers before Memorial Day. Many veterans, active duty members and their families attended the event. Some have children that attend Cambridge Primary School and were able to see them at the event.
Cambridge Primary student Emery Swanson (middle) participated in the Silent Dismissal while her grandfather, Clark Swanson (left) attended as an Army veteran. They are pictured with Emery’s dad, Chris Swanson (right).
Cambridge Primary School hosted its annual Silent Dismissal, where all students leave school together in complete silence to show support for the fallen soldiers and veterans, even if they have to help each other on the way out.
Members of Isanti VFW attended the Silent Dismissal at Cambridge Primary School. Pictured left to right; Tim Kent, Commander at the Isanti VFW, Leroy Christensen, VFW color guard, and Kelsey Merry, VFW color guard.
