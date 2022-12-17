Since 2011 Terry and Kelly Nelson have run a company named KNPI that has connected pallet makers with the factories and warehouses that need those wooden platforms to help move materials.
Soon after starting the business, the Nelsons moved it out of their house and into the office building that housed Norberg Electric at 126 Adams St. S. in Cambridge. The couple eventually purchased the building in 2018 and continue to work out of that building, which also houses Alca Travel.
But the building had an extra feature that gave the Nelsons pause: There was an open room in the back.
“This space was not used – it was a big, open space,” Kelly Nelson said. “It made us think: We have a large family, and any time we had a gathering, well, we didn’t have a place to meet. There wasn’t a building available for small gatherings.
“We knew there was a need. We actually had a few gatherings in that back space, but all we could do was try to pretty it up.”
Eventually the Nelsons decided to do more than just “pretty it up,” planning to instead turn it into a gathering center.
Unfortunately, they made that decision just as COVID-19 flared in early 2020.
“COVID-19 just delayed the plan,” Kelly said. “We knew we wanted to do it, but we also knew we couldn’t put money into it and have it just sit here and nobody could use it. …
“We had a moment of doubt, but we just decided to ride out that wave. It wasn’t our main business; this was just something we thought we should use.”
Kelly admitted that COVID-19 made her want to create the event space that now is called The Party Room even more.
“People want to be with their families, and they want a safe space where they don’t have enough room in their house, but they’re still not surrounded by other people,” she said. “This really drove us this spring to do this to help people get back together.”
So the Nelsons went to work, with the help of a number of local electricians, carpenters, and contractors. That was especially true of The Party Room’s distinctive ceiling pattern, a wooden parquet design drawn from the Nelsons’ pallet business.
“It’s rustic with the wood, but we also feel it’s very warm,” Kelly said. “We want it to be a comforting space – as if you’re sitting in your own house.
“The ceiling needed to be painted black because if there were gaps, you would see white in the gaps, and we didn’t want to see that. It all worked out really well.”
Another distinctive feature is the round tables Kelly insisted on using.
“You could get more people seated in the room if you didn’t use round tables,” she said. “But when I go somewhere, I want to see everybody at the table. When you sit at a rectangular table, you can only communicate with a few people. You can’t talk to everyone at the table. At a round table, you can see everyone at the table.”
The first event at The Party Room was a baby shower held to honor a friend of the Nelsons.
“It was a trial run for us, and we were able to get feedback from her,” Kelly said. “They talked about how wonderful it was. …
“We were so nervous, but it went really, really well.”
Since that time there have been a number of other events at The Party Room, and Kelly said she has been pleased with the one question she is asked over and over.
“People keep asking, ‘Why is it so inexpensive to rent?’” she said “It’s inexpensive because we want it to be used. We want people to get back together – for family functions, or business, or whatever. People have spent too much time not together.”
Now The Party Room, which was created almost as an afterthought, has become more and more important to Kelly.
“I would do this all day and less of KNPI,” Kelly admitted. “People love that we give them options, whether it’s bringing in food from a restaurant, having a potluck, or catering on their own.
“We just thank the people who have used the space. We opened the doors, and so far the response has been really good.”
