Since 2011 Terry and Kelly Nelson have run a company named KNPI that has connected pallet makers with the factories and warehouses that need those wooden platforms to help move materials.

Soon after starting the business, the Nelsons moved it out of their house and into the office building that housed Norberg Electric at 126 Adams St. S. in Cambridge. The couple eventually purchased the building in 2018 and continue to work out of that building, which also houses Alca Travel.

