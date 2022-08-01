Fiery rivals on the field, Princeton and Cambridge-Isanti regularly go against each other head to head, with neither combatant giving an inch.
But, when presented the chance, the two rivals gladly put aside that competitiveness to make one young man’s morning.
Scheduled to battle in a summer football scrimmage on July 15, an idea was born to make the morning a very special one for a member of the Cambridge-Isanti program.
“Sports sometimes can elevate you to the highest level there is, and it’s not always about winning and losing. Sometimes it is about doing something for someone else,” Bluejackets coach Shane Weibel said.
Hunter Bertuleit, a special needs student in the Cambridge-Isanti school district who is in his second year as a team manager, adores football. But he cannot safely play the sport.
“Hunter loves football and loves being around the guys and always wants to practice and get in to play, but we really can’t do that,” Weibel said.
So the idea was born to approach the Tigers about running the Hunter Special.
The Hunter Special, a play Cambridge-Isanti had cooked up last season for practices with Bertuleit, features handing the ball off to Bertuleit and letting him go all the way into the end zone without putting his safety at risk.
However, without the help of the opponent, the Hunter Special will not work.
Building a rapport over the past couple of years with Princeton coach Ryan Fay, Weibel felt comfortable seeing if Princeton would mind allowing the Hunter Special go off without a hitch.
Fay had no reservations helping the cause.
“I have a good relationship with Shane. He had spoken with me about the opportunity to do that throughout the scrimmage and if we were open to that, and of course we were,” said Fay.
Ready to run the play toward the end of the scrimmage, Bertuleit checked into the contest. Taking the handoff, Bertuleit avoided the soft Princeton defense, racing all the way to the end zone for the moving moment.
After Bertuleit broke the goal line, both teams swarmed him to congratulate the perfect running of the Hunter Special.
“I think my allergies kicked in there,” said Weibel with a smile.
Amanda Runyon, Hunter’s mother, could tell how much joy the moment brought her son.
“I could tell by the way he walked off the field that he was very proud of himself,” she said.
Runyon said she could not have been more thankful for what the players on both sides did for the team.
“I am so filled with gratitude that those boys were willing to take those few minutes to make him feel special,” she said.
For what it meant to Hunter and his family, Runyon isn’t sure if the members of both teams understand how big it is.
“For the boys on the teams, I don’t know if they grasped the significance of what they were doing,” Runyon said. “For them, it’s just a couple minutes out of practice, they are doing something nice and including him.
“But for Hunter, the joy that he gets out of that and the pride that he gets for getting to run a play — that’s life-changing for him.”
Runyon, a Princeton alumna, also credited the Tigers for allowing the play to happen.
“The Princeton team doesn’t know Hunter; they don’t really have a connection to him. But at the end, they were right there in the huddle with him, cheering for him,” she said.
Fay and the rest of the Tigers were just glad to have had the chance to help.
“It was a really cool experience for the kids, coaches and community to a part of that,” he said.
As the offseason marches on for both teams, Bertuleit eagerly awaits the chance to get back to the field with his Bluejackets family.
“He can’t wait to go back to football again and play again with the boys,” Runyon said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.