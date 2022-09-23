“Friends, Minnesotans, countrymen, lend me your ears; I come to bury Vikings fans, not to praise them.”
At least that is how I remember the start of Marc Antony’s now-famous speech. And yes, I can already hear the outrage from my friends and neighbors: “Haven’t we suffered enough? The Vikings are not a lock to make the playoffs! They haven’t been to the Super Bowl since 1976 – and they’ve never won a Super Bowl!”
Sure, that is one perspective with which to scrutinize the Vikings. But let me open your eyes to a different viewpoint.
Growing up in Northwest Ohio as I did, I was presented with two choices for my NFL fandom: the Cleveland Browns and the Detroit Lions. You are right, calling those “choices” is like choosing between death and taxes; neither is an appealing option.
I chose the Lions, primarily because my father, bless his soul, was a staunch Detroit fan. We both loved the Tigers, so following the Lions was a logical leap.
Unfortunately, that leap was equivalent to jumping into an actual den of lions while wearing a steak suit. My litany of Lions laments should put Vikings fans to shame:
• When is the last time the Lions won a playoff game? That came in 1991 – yes, 30 years ago – when Detroit beat the Cowboys before getting crushed by Washington in the NFC Championship game. And speaking of crushing …
• When is the last time the Lions made it to the Super Bowl? Ha, you’re kidding, right? The Lions have never made it to the Super Bowl, making them one of four current teams to hold that distinction. Detroit is one of only two teams that existed before the Super Bowl was created to never play in that game; the Browns, of course, are the other. And finally …
• When is the last time the Lions won a championship – even before the Super Bowl? Way back in 1957, which is before I was born, and three years before the Vikings were created.
So the laments of Vikings fans fall on deaf ears whenever I hear them. After all, the Vikes have feasted on the Lions over the years, having won roughly two-thirds of the games the two teams have played — a trend that I predict will continue when the two teams meet on Sunday.
Looking back, is Bud Grant in the Pro Football Hall of Fame without his 26-8-1 record against the Lions? Good heavens, Brad Childress and Mike Tice, neither of whom will ever be confused with Grant, combined for a 16-1 record against Detroit.
And remember Mike Zimmer? He had won eight straight head-to-head matchups against the Lions before losing to Detroit on Dec. 5 — a loss that, not coincidentally, probably got him fired.
The first contest the two teams played last year, you may remember, was a 19-17 victory that hinged on Greg Joseph making a 54-yard field goal as time expired.
How often do Vikings’ kickers make game-winning field goals, am I right?
Only against Detroit, it appears. And that is nothing: Just two weeks before Joseph’s kick, Baltimore’s Justin Tucker kicked a game-winning field goal to beat Detroit by that same 19-17 score. Did I mention Tucker’s kick was a 66-yard field goal? An NFL-record 66-yard field goal?
And speaking of records, the Lions lost a game in 1973 when a man by the name of Tom Dempsey kicked a then-NFL record field goal that traveled 63 yards. That field goal, by a kicker born with only a stub of a right foot – seriously, you can look it up! – beat the previous record for longest field goal by 7 yards.
Of course, Dempsey’s kick came as time expired, and it made sure the Lions lost to New Orleans by a score of 19-17. Sound familiar?
But I digress. These memories bring me back to Marc Antony’s address to Vikings fans, which ended with the lament, “O judgment! Thou art fled to brutish beasts; And men have lost their reason.”
From the perspective of a Lions fan witnessing Viking fans crying about their team, I could not agree more.
John Wagner is the Managing Editor of the County News Review.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.