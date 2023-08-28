IsantiCountyLogo.jpg

The Isanti County Board of Commissioners has set a date for the public hearing in regards to marijuana use in public places for Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 9:30 a.m. in the Isanti County Government Center.

During their Aug. 15 board meeting, commissioners picked a date to hold the hearing where Isanti County residents will have a chance to speak on the matter before an official ordinance is approved.

  
Load comments