The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Spencer Brook Township resident on Thursday, Nov. 17 in connected with a Wyanett Township burglary.

According to information from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with a sergeant from the Cambridge Police Department responded on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at approximately 11:15 pm, to a burglary report filed by EC’s Corner Express, located at 34160 Highway 47, Wyanett Township.

