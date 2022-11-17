The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Spencer Brook Township resident on Thursday, Nov. 17 in connected with a Wyanett Township burglary.
According to information from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with a sergeant from the Cambridge Police Department responded on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at approximately 11:15 pm, to a burglary report filed by EC’s Corner Express, located at 34160 Highway 47, Wyanett Township.
The report states that deputies arrived and found that the suspect had fled prior to their arrival. The scene was processed and the store was secured.
According to the report, on Thursday, Nov. 17, Patrol Sergeant Wade Book took information from the public in reference this burglary. Sgt. Book, along with Investigator Rob Bowker, went to a residence in Spencer Brook Township for follow up. At the residence, instrumentalities of the crime were in plain view outside.
The report states Sgt. Book and Investigator Bowker made was contact with the suspect inside the residence. In the residence, they observed evidence of the crime; the suspect was read his Miranda Rights and he gave a statement confessing to the crime.
The suspect was arrested and charged with Second Degree Burglary and booked into the detention facility.
Due to investigative reason, the suspect’s name is being withheld in accordance with Minnesota State Statute 13.82.
