There seems to be no shortage of students of excellence around Isanti and Chisago counties.
The proof came in a Students of Excellence banquet held at the St. Cloud River’s Edge Convention Center on April 26. The event, which was sponsored by Resource Training & Solutions, a nonprofit based in Sartell, honored students from a number of schools, including Braham, North Branch and Rush City.
The four North Branch students honored — seniors Vinny Boeck, Summer Lor, Charter Triggs and Rachel Whiting — were called down to Principal Clint Link’s office to learn the good news.
“Our principal said, ‘It’s a night where we’re going to celebrate you guys,’” Triggs said. “They wanted people who showed leadership, a high academic level [of success], and good people – people who show some of the best of our school. …
“It was cool to celebrate with our parents, our classmates and the administrators who went there.”
Joining the four North Branch honorees were four students from Braham — Lucas Brown, Julia Kuhnke, Brett Lund and Alison Murrell — as well as four from Rush City — Veronica Hemming, Madison Jeske, Kayden LaMont and Meghan May.
The event, which was first held in 1988, honors both academic achievements as well as student activities and community service. The academic component is easy to quantify; the leadership and community service attributes were the focus of the North Branch students.
“It’s not just about having all A’s; it’s about being involved, knowing students and teachers – having the vibe of the school,” Whiting said. “Leadership is about putting extra effort in to get more out of everything.”
For example, Triggs said he tried to provide leadership in a variety of areas, including the musical, which was held last weekend.
“[Leadership is] the way people see you,” he said. “You want to be true to yourself: If you say you’re going to act one way, you need to do that. We’re humans, so we’re not perfect, but you need to stay on the right path.”
Boeck said leadership was an important part of the North Branch football team’s run to the school’s first-ever state tournament berth.
“Seniors know the process and can help other people work through that,” he said “I was a starter in football, so I tried to lead by example. … Going to state was the experience of a lifetime. We had finished second [in sections] my sophomore and junior year, and last year we made it. The hard work paid off.”
Lor, who is Hmong, said she has spent the past two years connecting with younger Hmong students who were adjusting to a new school.
“I’ve found a number of middle schoolers who may have felt like they didn’t belong,” she said. “I would help them with schoolwork, but I really wanted to help them feel more welcomed in North Branch.
“It was hard to fit in when I first came here [as a junior], but just knowing there were other people who felt that way made me more comfortable.”
Lor said she appreciated the response of the students she tutored.
“I just wanted to show them that there are similar faces,” she said. “It’s nice to be able to connect with them.”
Lor and Voeck plan to major in business in college – Lor at the University of Minnesota, Boeck at Minnesota-Mankato – while Whiting (Brigham Young) and Triggs (University of Northwestern) both want to become elementary school teachers.
“I’ve always had this desire to teach kids,” Triggs said. “In a child’s early years, their teachers are really important to their growth and health and how they think. Sometimes teachers don’t get enough credit; I’m passionate about wanting to teach.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.