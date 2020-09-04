Rush City Council received an update on the progress of the East Fourth Street widening project at a meeting held virtually on Monday, Aug. 24.
The project, which has just started, will widen the south side of East Fourth Street east of Alger Avenue, but should not affect the north side of the street.
City Administrator Amy Mell said part of the plan changed thanks to a suggestion by the general contractor, Rosti Construction based in Jordan.
“We were going to leave the bottom of the curb, cut off the top of the curb, and make that a valley gutter with an asphalt parking area on the south side that would include another curb,” Mell explained.
“The contractor asked if they could pour new concrete instead. So instead the contractor plans to take out the top of the curb as planned, then fill out to the south of that with concrete and put in a concrete curb.”
There are a variety of reasons this switch should be a positive for the project.
“The contractor feels the work will last longer and should look a little nicer because it is all concrete,” Mell said. “And doing this work with concrete is roughly $10,000 cheaper.”
The project should be complete by the middle of September.
CARES Act support
Rush City Council approved two motions to confirm its support of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The city is working in conjunction with the Chisago County Housing and Redevelopment Authority/Economic Development Authority.
Council allocated $30,000 in CARES Act funds it received from the state to the Chisago County HRA/EDA, and it ratified the grant agreement that was struck with the county.
Clean-Up Day
Council voted to set the date for the city’s annual Clean-Up Day as Saturday, Sept. 19.
An event normally held in May, Clean-Up Day gives Chisago County residents in the Rush City area a chance to throw away a variety of items at the city’s public works garage for a nominal fee.
