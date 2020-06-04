The Rush City School Board moved quickly to replace William Campbell as superintendent, selecting Brent Stavig as interim superintendent at a special board meeting on Monday, June 1.
The board accepted Campbell’s resignation at its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, May 21, then set the wheels in motion to find his replacement at a special board meeting on Wednesday, May 27.
Stavig, who has been the high school principal since 2012, interviewed for the job as part of a Zoom interview conducted Monday.
“I truly care about what happens to the kids in this district,” Stavig said as part of his interview. “I really care about the future of my family and the future of the other families in this district.”
At the Wednesday, May 27, meeting, Rush City School Board Chairperson Stefanie Folkema said she spoke with the Minnesota School Boards Association about the position. The MSBA advised that, if there was an internal candidate with the proper licensure, the internal promotion would remove the need for conducting a search.
“The recommendation from the Minnesota School Boards Association, based on the time frame and COVID-19 constraints, was to hire an interim,” Folkema said. “There was not the option to run a proper search to invite community, staff and students.
“We were lucky enough to have a committed principal with a superintendent’s license within the district. The school board looks forward to working with Mr. Stavig.”
Stavig will maintain the title “Principal on Assignment” during his time as superintendent. That means he can return to his role as high school principal should the board decide to look for a different candidate as superintendent when this assignment ends.
As part of the interview process Monday, Stavig listed a long string of accomplishments he felt made him a worthy candidate for the position. Then each board member asked him questions as part of an interview process.
When asked why he should be hired for the position, Stavig said: “You’re not going to find anyone who cares more about this community, about our students, our staff and our future. We’re going through trying times in our society when you consider the unrest in the Cities and COVID-19. We need to hit the ground running, making our plans and communicating with our constituents.
“I believe I am prepared to do this. Do I have the answer to every single question? No, I fumbled through a few of them [during the interview], and I’m fine with that. I think being vulnerable is a sign of good leadership. I don’t have all the answers – I will find them.”
In particular Stavig touted his experience within the district as well as the ties that he has developed as principal.
“I don’t foresee us finding another candidate who would be as passionate about our community,” he said. “I know our staff, and I know I can ease the nerves and anxiety of those worried about the hiring of the executive administrator of this district.
“I know I can step up to the plate and do this – I can serve our community.”
Girls hockey co-op
The School Board unanimously approved entering a co-op agreement with Pine City and Mora to create a girls hockey team for the 2020-21 season as part of the May 21 meeting.
The team will be called Pine City Area and will adopt both the green and white colors and Dragons nickname of Pine City, which expects to have 19 players compete in that sport in the coming season – none of which are above the sophomore level in school. Rush City has one junior and two eighth graders expected to play hockey, while Mora has two seniors, one junior and one eighth grader.
“The current budget for girls hockey, compared (with) the anticipated cost of this co-op, is budget-neutral,” Campbell said. “We are not asking for an increase in the budget. This will afford an opportunity for our girls who play hockey to participate in the sport.”
