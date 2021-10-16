The city of Braham has asked for state bonding assistance for water infrastructure needs and the city recently pleaded its case with state representatives.
On Tuesday, Oct. 5, the city of Braham hosted the Minnesota House Capital Investment Committee bonding presentation at the Braham Event Center. State representatives were invited to tour the Braham Water Treatment Plant before attending the presentation.
House Capital Investment Committee Chair Fue Lee was able to view the water treatment plant to gain better insight.
“Just hearing from the workers here about the demographics of the city of Braham ,where you know a lot of them don’t have the financial capacity to really chip into this is. I think this is a crucial project and so that’s why I wanted myself and my colleagues on the house capital investment to be here to hear first hand from the local residents here on the crucial need,” Lee said.
More than 80% of the city’s wastewater collection system is old and crumbling, exceeding its service life. The stop-gap emergency repairs have become more frequent than ever, resulting in costly temporary repairs. This is adding greater urgency to achieve the full financing to proceed with projected construction in 2022.
The specifics of the request come from drinking water and the wastewater plant. The watermain replacement in various locations will cost $12.45 million. The wastewater system and treatment plant upgrades will cost $8.2 million. The total amount of the project is $20.6 million. Braham’s pressing water infrastructure needs cannot reasonably be addressed as the city would face financial hardship. Therefore, the city is requesting $10.2 million from the state.
Lee mentioned that with the tour and presentation, it will help the Capital Investment Committee work with their counterparts and the Senate to see what they can do to help communities like Braham.
“When we return back in January to really think about, what do we need, to make sure that we have the information that we need when we put in our capital budget request together,” Lee said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.