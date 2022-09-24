Lake lovers, fishing enthusiasts, farmers, and families are invited to attend the Comfort Lake – Forest Lake “State of the Watershed” public meeting on Tuesday, September 27, from 6-8 p.m.
There attendees will learn about local lake improvement projects and celebrate progress made toward cleaner water over the past 23 years.
The Comfort Lake – Forest Lake Watershed District (CLFLWD) is a special-purpose, local unit of government, led by a five-member board of managers that are appointed by the Chisago and Washington County Board of Commissioners.
Altogether, CLFLWD covers 49 square miles of land in Forest Lake, Scandia, Wyoming and surrounding townships. It contains 20 named lakes, 300 drainage ditches, 1000 wetlands, and the headwaters of the Sunrise River.
Major lakes within the watershed district include Bone, Comfort, and Forest lakes.
Since its creation in 1999, the watershed district has completed numerous water quality improvement projects in Forest Lake, Scandia, and southern Chisago County. The goal is to improve water quality in area lakes and the Sunrise River.
In Forest Lake, CLFLWD has helped the city to implement a targeted, enhanced street sweeping program. It also has completed phosphorus and sediment reduction projects at Bixby Park, Forest Hills Golf Club, in neighborhoods surrounding Forest Lake, and an alum treatment in Shields Lake.
In Chisago Lake Township and Scandia, the watershed district executed a multi-year effort to restore Moody and Bone Lakes through fish management, wetlands restoration, projects with nearby farmers, and an alum treatment in Moody Lake.As a result, water quality grades for affected lakes have improved drastically.
For example, Shields Lake has improved from an “F” to a “B” and Moody Lake has improved from a “D” to a “B” over the last ten years.
Most recently, the watershed district has leveraged $2.3 million in Clean Water Fund grants in 2020-22 to complete water quality improvement projects on farmland and within ditch systems flowing to Moody Lake, Bone Lake, Forest Lake, Little Comfort Lake, Comfort Lake, and the Sunrise River.
The Sept. 27 event will be held at Eko Backen, which is located at 22570 Manning Trail N. in Scandia, and will include a reception with free appetizers and refreshments beginning at 5 p.m., followed by a formal program and bestowment of Watershed Champion Awards at 6 p.m.
During the event, CLFLWD will share information about recently completed lake and stream projects, progress made toward water quality goals, and the newly formed farmer-led council. Attendees are also invited to ask questions about projects and programs in their communities.
Eko Backen is a popular event venue with a barn-style building that allows for fresh air and ample space to practice social distancing, as desired.
Face masks will not be required. The State of the Watershed will also be broadcast on Lakes Area TV.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.