The State of Isanti County Luncheon was held April 19, with interim County Administrator Chad Struss presenting the county’s plans for 2023.
The speech, which was held at the Braham Event Center, was presented by the North 65 Chamber of Commerce as part of its monthly meeting
Struss first mentioned the county administrator position has reopened for applications.
The position posted on Tuesday, April 18, and includes the updated job description. It will be open for 30 days.
“If you know anyone that’s interested in applying to be county administrator, I encourage them to look at the job description and reach out to the county commissioners or the HR department if you have questions about that,” Struss said.
He also mentioned that his hope is to have someone in the role by midsummer.
Highway department building and staff
Over the past year, highway department staff, as well as employees in other county departments, have witnessed a lot of change.
“It’s really become a new era for county government here in Isanti County, and we’ve found some really good people,” Struss said.
Justin Bergerson was hired in February 2022 as the county’s new highway engineer, and Struss said he has brought positive energy and ideas to the department.
A new plan the county is just getting started on is the highway department facility.
“An exploratory committee (was created) to plan for a new facility,” Struss said. “It’s seriously outdated and not at all designed for modern public works or highway department.”
A big issue with the building is the limited space to store the snow plow trucks. When the structure was first built, most plows were smaller, and the building has never been expanded.
“The time is going to come sooner or later where the county needs to look at a new facility that makes it a little easier to work and increases efficiency,” Struss said.
He reiterated that this plan is at the very beginning stages.
Child care
A committee has been created through the Health and Human Services department to address the child care shortage.
Struss mentioned the shortage directly affects economic development and workforce throughout the county.
“They formed a committee with some funding from the hospital foundation and initiative foundation,” Struss said. “They formed a strategic plan on how to address the issue.”
Struss explained the county is over 1,000 slots short of what it needs for children ages birth to 5. He then added that many people are struggling and could be relying on family, friends or other community partners in order to have child care and still attend work.
Struss said the average cost of family related child care is $650 a month, and child care centers charge $850 a month.
Opioid settlement
“Recently, we were part of the class action settlement ... with the opioid manufacturers and distributors. And through that settlement of the class action lawsuit, the county will get approximately $1.7 million in opioid funding over the next 18 years,” Struss said.
He said a lot of that money will be front-loaded, and that the county has already received close to half a million dollars.
This funding will be used for treatment, education and training for opioid situations, according to Struss.
A committee was created and is working with the Cambridge-Isanti School District and the Cambridge Medical Center to form a plan.
Public safety
The county’s jail is currently being remodeled. One main update will be to the jail’s sally port.
This is the secure, controlled entryway into the jail that will safely transport members, with staff present, from a vehicle or ambulance. The problem is the space is too small to fit the average ambulance.
The remodel also includes creating more space in the booking area to process people into the jail. It is only big enough to process one person at a time.
If more than one person needs to be booked, the other individuals will have to stay outside the jail in the meantime.
This update will be safer for everyone.
New GIS website
A new GIS website is now available on the county website. It allows people to research property information, parcel sizes and includes more information than the original website.
Struss mentioned another advantage is downloading property data and records.
The website also provides day care finders to locate them within a certain location.
“A lot of tools we’re (currently) building on there. We’re open to more ideas for tools,” Struss said.
Struss went on to express how important it is for the county to receive feedback from the community, business owners and others regarding what they feel would better the county.
Isanti council member Luke Merrill raised the question of economic development.
“Is there any thought of maybe not growing the community and leaving the community the way it is instead of forcing growth that may not be what everyone wants?” Merrill asked.
Struss responded that the county’s plan is to work on finding a middle ground between growth and keeping rural areas in the community.
“I think that’s a good perspective and that’s the whole purpose of the comprehensive plan, right?” Struss said.
“There’s areas of our county that want to stay rural in nature, and people that like that small-town atmosphere. And there’s other people in other areas of our community that want to grow. They want the modern amenities, and that can be a tricky balance.”
