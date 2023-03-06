As a resident assistant at Walker Methodist Levande in Cambridge, Carrie Stamm’s simplified job description is to take care of residents.
But that is not how Stamm would describe her job.
“I just want to be ‘loving’ on each resident,” she said. “Every resident is different, and for me, my job is to learn what their likes and dislikes are, and then take the best possible care of each one of them.”
Stamm’s work at Walker Methodist Levande was honored by LeadingAge Minnesota, which will present her with the District D Caregiver of the Year Award later this week.
The District Caregiver of the Year Award honors individuals in older adult services who demonstrate exceptional commitment to older adults, as well as enhance and enrich the quality of life of those in their care. Stamm was one of six caregivers selected for the regional award out of a field of 60,000 professional caregivers throughout the state.
“One day my superiors called me on the walkie-talkie and asked what room I was in,” Stamm said. “When I came out of that room, they were there – and they presented me flowers and balloons. All I could say was, ‘For what?’
“When they told me, I cried. Honestly, it wasn’t something I was expecting. I was honored; it was very humbling.”
It was no surprise to Stamm’s superiors that she was selected for the award.
“Carrie knows the tiny details about the residents she cares for, and that makes such a difference in their lives,” said Jaclyn Duren, executive director at Walker Methodist Levande. “For example, she will put the blinds in ‘Mrs. Levande’s’ room only halfway up in the morning as preferred, and she’ll make sure that ‘Mr. Walker’ has the three towels he likes when he gets his spa. She is always kind and caring. There is a little something special about her that brightens every apartment that she enters.”
Stamm said that comes easily for her.
“If you care about someone, it’s easy to get to know them – you want to get to know them,” she said. “When a new person moves in, I remind myself that their whole life has changed, and that they will be anxious. I want to take that anxiety away and help them adjust.
“I do that by reversing roles: How would I feel if I was in their shoes? What would I want? From there, I focus on the details, because I know that’s how I would want to be treated.”
Stamm has worked in senior health care since her junior year at Cambridge-Isanti High School, when she became a certified nursing assistant. She graduated from C-I in 1993, then worked in private health care before working at Prairie Senior Cottages in Isanti.
She began as a caregiver there, then became a personal trainer before spending four years as its director. When Stamm came to Walker Methodist Levande two years ago, that experience was invaluable in connecting with patients.
“It’s an honor that I get to spend time with these people every day,” Stamm said. “I’ve found that I can learn something from them, gain wisdom. Some of them have traveled the world, and there are doctors and dentists and farmers – all sorts of different people who share their lives with me.
“It’s an honor that they trust me enough to open up and share their stories, and their hardships and struggles.”
Stamm works with a variety of residents in different areas, from memory care to assisted living. She has learned that not all residents have a connection with their families on a daily basis, so she tries to fill that potential void.
“When I see a patient, I realize that I can be a breath of fresh air in their lives, so that’s what I try to do,” she said. “During COVID, that was really, really difficult.
“I remember one patient who seemed to be having a hard day, and when I asked them about it, they said, ‘I just want a hug.’ They couldn’t get a hug from any of their family members because of the restrictions. So I gave them a hug.
“I just wanted them to know that someone genuinely cares about them.”
LeadingAge Minnesota will honor Carrie and other Caregivers of the Year at its Institute & Expo, the state’s largest and most comprehensive aging services conference that takes place this week. Nearly 3,000 professionals in all aspects of older adult services attend the annual three-day event to learn about new and innovative programs, share best practices and network with their peers.
The message Stamm would deliver to other caregivers is to simply respect and fill the needs and desires of the elderly.
“They are still people – valuable people,” she said. “We can learn from them, because they have so much to offer.
“They are so valuable, we should cherish them.”
