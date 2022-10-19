On September 27, 2022, the St. Croix River Education District (SCRED) hosted its 29th annual Legislative Forum in the Spare Room at Chucker’s Bowl & Lounge in Rush City on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Administrators, school board members, and educators came together to share their stories with state legislative candidates and representatives attending on behalf of U.S. Congress members. Additionally, county, tribal, and community partners were invited to the event.

