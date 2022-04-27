Mother Nature made sure there were no guarantees that area sports teams took the field last week.
So when a team was able to sneak in a few games – or even an outdoor practice – area coaches were happy.
“It was great to get some live at-bats and see what things we need to work on,” said North Branch coach Kathy Crudo. “It’s nice to get on a field and get some ground balls and fly balls. Defensively we’ve looked a little rough, but the more we get outside, the more chances we’ll have to work on our defense.”
Here’s a look at how area teams have fared to start the season.
BASEBALL
Cambridge-Isanti is still hunting for its first win of the season after opening with three straight losses. The Bluejackets dropped a 10-0 decision at Anoka on Saturday, April 9, then fell at St. Francis 4-2 on Tuesday, April 19.
C-I hung tough with Chisago Lakes in its home opener before eventually losing by a 9-6 score. Senior Max Sickler was the offensive star for the Bluejackets in that contest, going 3-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs.
On the mound Sickler struck out eight in four innings, but he also allowed four hits and six walks that resulted in five earned runs and was tagged with the loss.
North Branch opened the year by winning its first two games before dropping three straight in Mississippi 8 competition.
The Vikings opened the season with an 8-4 win over Hibbing on Saturday, April 9, thanks in part to sophomore Noah Thorson, who went 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and three RBIs. Fellow sophomore Andrew Orf earned the victory by striking out 10 in five solid innings on the mound.
North Branch opened M8 play with a 5-3 victory at St. Francis on Monday, April 11. Thorsen and Orf again keyed the offense, combining for all five of the team’s hits, including three doubles, and collecting all five RBIs. Senior Isaiah Scarborough claimed the win thanks in part to seven strikeouts in five innings.
The Vikings then dropped an 8-2 decision at home to Becker on Tuesday, April 12, then fell at Chisago Lakes 5-1 on Tuesday, April 19. North Branch closed the week with a 6-3 loss to Monticello on Thursday, April 21.
Braham opened the season with an 11-1 victory over Ogilvie in a contest that took just six innings on Tuesday, April 12. But the Bombers then lost to Rush City 6-1 on Thursday, April 21, before suffering a 9-0 loss at Pine City the next day.
Rush City’s win over Braham gave the Tigers a 2-1 season record. The squad opened the season with a 6-0 loss to Pine City on Monday, April 11, then claimed an 11-0 victory over East Central on Tuesday, April 19.
SOFTBALL
North Branch opened the season with a 3-2 record, with the three victories resulting from a huge offensive explosion.
The Vikings started with a 13-2 win at St. Francis on Monday, April 11, using an eight-run second inning to blow out the Knights. Senior Maddie Helin had two hits, including a double, while sophomores Hannah Bernier and Erin Peterson also had two hits apiece in the victory.
The Vikings walloped Becker 10-1 the next day before dropping a narrow 3-2 decision at Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, April 19. North Branch whipped Monticello 14-2 behind Helin, who had two doubles and a triple that resulted in four runs scored and four RBIs.
Helin then homered in the first inning of a Saturday, April 23, contest against Elk River, but that was not enough to avoid a 4-2 loss.
Cambridge-Isanti claimed its first win of the year by crushing Duluth Denfeld 10-0 on Saturday, April 23. The Bluejackets are 1-4 on the young season after losses to Hermantown, Proctor, St. Francis and Chisago Lakes.
Rush City opened the season with a narrow 3-2 loss to Isle on Monday, April 11. In that contest Grace Folkema struck out the first nine batters she faced and combined with Kendal Pillar for 17 whiffs, but two errors opened the door for three runs by the Huskies in the fourth. Shelby Holmstrom led the Rush City offense with three hits, including a triple.
The Tigers rebounded nicely, crushing Pine City 22-0 in four innings the next day. Pillar and Katelyn Buehring combined to strike out nine of the 12 Dragons batters in a perfect game, while the offense was led by Bella Folkema, who had a home run.
Rush City kept rolling with a 14-1 win over East Central on Tuesday, April 19, behind two hits apiece by Holmstrom, Bella Folkema and Ribich. The Tigers saw their short win streak end with a 15-2 home loss to Greenway, whose only loss last season came in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A state tournament, on Saturday, April 23.
BOYS TENNIS
Cambridge-Isanti knocked off North Branch 7-0 on Thursday, April 21, on the Bluejackets’ home court. C-I’s Keagen Lowman did not lose a game in winning his first singles match in straight sets, while senior Erik Kindem lost just one game while winning at second singles.
At first doubles, the Bluejackets’ team of Alex Magnuson and Elliot Knudsvig lost just two games while winning in straight sets.
The best match for North Branch was played by Wyatt Helberg at fourth singles. Helberg lost the first set 6-3 to C-I’s Phillip Yerigan, then came back to win the second 6-4 before Yerigan prevailed in the third set 10-6.
Cambridge-Isanti played two matches at Hibbing on Saturday, April 23, beating the host school 4-3 before losing to Pine City 4-3. Lowman and Kindem were the only Bluejackets to win both of their matches, although Micah Gustafson at third singles won against Hibbing before losing to Pine City in a grueling three-set match by scores of 5-7, 6-2, 8-10.
BOYS TRACK
Cambridge-Isanti showed off its depth at a quad meet hosted by North Branch on Tuesday, April 19. The Bluejackets dominated several events in that meet: For example, senior Zander Gallmeier won the 800 with a time of 2:10.99 as C-I took six of the top nine spots in that event.
Sophomore Riley Wilson led a sweep of the top five spots in the 110 hurdles with a time of 17.07, while junior Josh Foley helped Cambridge-Isanti take four of the top five in the 300 hurdles with his winning 44.42 effort. Sophomore Micah Wilson cleared 12-0 to win the pole vault, while Riley Wilson was second with a best height of 11-6.
Cambridge-Isanti then ran at the Stillwater Relays on Friday, April 22. Among the better efforts by the Bluejackets against some of the strongest Class 3A teams in the state came in the pole vault, where Riley Wilson cleared 12-0 to finish third while Micah Wilson cleared 11-6 to place fourth.
The Bluejackets’ 4x100 shuttle hurdle relay team placed third with a time of 1:02.37.
North Branch had a pair of winners in the quad meet it hosted on Tuesday, April 19.
Senior Logan Murphy won the high jump by clearing 6-0, while senior Justin Ramos, sophomore Carson Weber and junior Nik Bovitz placed 1-2-3 in the triple jump thanks to a winning leap of 39-9.25 by Ramos, a 37-7 mark by Weber and a 37-3.25 by Bovitz.
GIRLS TRACK
Cambridge-Isanti performed well at a quad meet hosted by North Branch on Tuesday, April 19. Among the winners for the Bluejackets were junior Kendyl Izzo in the 800 with a time of 2:31.07, while junior Alison Barber took first in the 100 hurdles with a 18.39 clocking.
Junior Ada Schlenker won the high jump by clearing 5-0 with fewer misses than freshman Asaysha Olson of North Branch, while sophomore Hannah Bingham leaped 32-5.5 to win the triple jump. Senior Laci Leverty cleared 10-0 to win the pole vault.
North Branch had one winner in the quad meet it hosted on Tuesday, April 19, as senior Lauren Hicks had a winning throw of 30-3.5 in the shot put.
Olson’s second-place effort in the high jump was matched by a 14-7.5 leap to place second in the long jump, while the Vikings also took places two through five in the pole vault thanks to eighth graders Brooke Giese (9-0) and Ella Dick (8-6), freshman Dakota Esget (8-0) and seventh grader Sophia Thorsen (7-6).
