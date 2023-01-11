BRAHAM
Bombers boys basketball
Jan. 12, 7:15 p.m. vs. St. John’s Prep at St. John’s Prep High School
Jan. 13, 7:15 p.m. vs. Mille Lacs at Onamia High School
Jan. 17, 7:15 p.m. vs. Rush City at Braham High School
Jan. 19, 7:15 p.m. vs. Cromwell-Wright at Braham High School
Bombers girls basketball
Jan. 12, 5:45 p.m. vs. Mille Lacs at Braham High School
Jan. 14, 12 p.m. vs. Nevis at Nevis High School
Jan. 17, 7 p.m. vs. Rush City at Rush City High School
Jan. 19, 7:15 p.m. vs. East Central at East Central High School
Jan. 20, 5:45 p.m. vs Long Prairie-Grey Eagle at Braham High School
Bombers/Tigers wrestling
Jan. 12, 5 p.m. vs. Harding, Proctor at Rush City High School
Jan. 13, 5 p.m. vs. Crosby-Ironton, Mille Lacs at Rush City High School
Jan. 19, 5 p.m. vs Greenway, Ogilvie, Royalton at Rush City High School
CAMBRIDGE CHRISTIAN
Warriors boys basketball
Jan. 12, 5:30 p.m. vs. Woodcrest Baptist Academy at Cambridge Christian
Jan. 13, 6 p.m. vs. Immanuel Lutheran School vs. at Immanuel Lutheran High School
Jan. 20, 5:30 p.m. vs. Rochester Area Homeschool at Rochester Area
Warriors girls basketball
Jan. 13, 4 p.m. vs. Immanuel Lutheran School at Immanuel Lutheran High School
CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI
Bluejackets boys basketball
Jan. 13, 7:15 p.m. vs. St. Francis at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Jan. 16, 7:15 p.m. vs Big Lake at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Jan. 20, 7:15 p.m. vs. Becker at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Bluejackets girls basketball
Jan. 13, 7 p.m. vs. St. Francis at St. Francis High School
Jan. 17, 7:15 p.m. vs. Hermantown at Hermantown High School
Jan. 20, 7 p.m. vs. Becker at Becker High School
Bluejackets boys hockey
Jan. 13, 7 p.m. vs. Pine City Area at Pine City Civic Center
Jan. 19, 7 p.m. vs. Monticello at Isanti Ice Arena
Bluejackets gymnastics
Jan. 12, 6:30 p.m. vs. St. Francis at St. Francis High School
Jan. 14, 12 p.m. vs. Multiple schools at Lakeville North High School
Jan. 19, 6:30 p.m. vs Chisago Lakes at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Bluejackets boys swim and diving
Jan. 12, 5:30 p.m. vs. Princeton at Princeton High School
Jan. 14, 9 a.m. Diving, 2 p.m. Swimming. True Team at Northdale Middle School (Coon Rapids)
Jan. 19, 5:30 p.m. vs. Monticello at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Northern Tiers Stars girls hockey
Jan. 12, 7 p.m. vs. Pine City Area at Mora Civic Center
Jan. 14, 3 p.m. vs. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton at Cloquet Area Recreation Center
Jan. 17, 7 p.m. vs. Princeton at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena
Jan. 19, 7:30 p.m. vs. Moose Lake Area at Riverside Ice Arena
Jan. 20, 7 p.m. vs. Hutchinson at East Bethel Ice Arena
Bluejackets wrestling
Jan. 12, 6 p.m. vs. Monticello at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Jan. 14, 9 a.m. vs Multiple schools at St. Cloud Tech High School
Jan. 19, 6 p.m. vs Becker at Becker High School
NORTH BRANCH
Vikings boys basketball
Jan. 12, 7 p.m. vs. Big Lake at North Branch High School
Jan. 14, 2:30 p.m. vs. Rock Ridge at Eveleth-Gilbert High School
Jan. 17, 7 p.m. vs. Becker at Becker High School
Jan. 20, 7 p.m. vs. Princeton at Princeton High School
Vikings girls basketball
Jan. 12, 7 p.m. vs. Big Lake at Big Lake High School
Jan. 17, 7 p.m. vs. Becker at North Branch High School
Jan. 19, 7 p.m. vs. Princeton at Princeton High School
Vikings dance
Jan. 14, 11 a.m. Conference Championship at North Branch High School
Vikings gymnastics
No Events Scheduled
Vikings wrestling
Jan. 13, 5 p.m. vs. Monticello, Irondale, Big Lake at Monticello High School
Jan. 14, 9:30 a.m. vs. Multiple schools at St Croix Lutheran Academy
Jan. 19, 6 p.m. vs Princeton at North Branch High School
Northern Tiers Stars girls hockey
Jan. 12, 7 p.m. vs. Pine City Area at Mora Civic Center
Jan. 14, 3 p.m. vs. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton at Cloquet Area Recreation Center
Jan. 17, 7 p.m. vs. Princeton at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena
Jan. 19, 7:30 p.m. vs. Moose Lake Area at Riverside Ice Arena
Jan. 20, 7 p.m. vs. Hutchinson at East Bethel Ice Arena
Northern Edge boys hockey
Jan. 13, 7 p.m. vs. Becker/Big Lake at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena
Jan. 17, 7 p.m. vs. Monticello at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena
Jan. 19, 7 p.m. vs. Proctor at East Bethel Ice Arena
RUSH CITY
Tigers boys basketball
Jan. 17, 7:15 p.m. vs. Braham at Braham High School
Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m. vs. Mille Lacs at Rush City High School
Tigers girls basketball
Jan. 12, 7:15 p.m. vs. Milaca at Milaca High School
Jan. 17, 7 p.m. vs. Braham at Rush City High School
Jan. 19, 7 p.m. vs. North Lakes at North Lakes Academy
Jan. 20, 5:45 p.m. vs. Mille Lacs at Rush City High School
Tigers/Bombers wrestling
Jan. 12, 5 p.m. vs. Harding, Proctor at Rush City High School
Jan. 13, 5 p.m. vs. Crosby-Ironton, Mille Lacs at Rush City High School
Jan. 19, 5 p.m. vs Greenway, Ogilvie, Royalton at Rush City High School
ISANTI OUTLAWS
Jan. 13, 7:05 p.m. vs. Minnesota Blue Ox at Isanti Civic Arena
Jan. 14, 7:05 p.m. vs. Hudson Havoc at Isanti Civic Arena
Jan. 16, 1:05 p.m. vs. Minnesota Squatch at Isanti Civic Arena
Jan. 20, 7:05 p.m. vs. Hudson Havoc at Isanti Civic Arena
