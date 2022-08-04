Less than two years ago, a friend introduced Matthew Pais to the puzzle know as a Rubik’s Cube.
“I saw that he solved the cube in a minute or two, and that was incredible to me,” the 12-year-old Pais said. “So I set a goal to beat him.”
Pais found a tutorial on YouTube and spent a great deal of time trying to solve the cube for the first time. It took him two days of hard work.
Now?
“It would take me 12 seconds to solve a scrambled 3x3 cube,” Pais said.
Pais will be displaying his talents in a Rubik’s Cube tournament to be held in St. Michael on Sunday, Aug. 14. But that is not the reason he and his mother, Julia, are staying with local families in this area.
The Pais family lives in Cherkasy, Ukraine. And yes, they have been affected greatly by the war started by Russia in February.
“We were living in a relatively safe place, but you never knew what was coming the next day,” Julia said. “For example, two missiles hit a bridge over the Dnieper River, and my husband Bogdan was just a mile from that place. He saw the missile fly over his head, and he saw the explosion and the fire.”
When the war broke out, the Pais family at first decided to stay, even though they lived just 100 miles away from Kiev, the Ukrainian capital and a center of fighting.
In June, Bogdan and Julia Pais decided that Julia and Matthew would come to the United States, while Bogdan would stay “home” and help support his country.
That’s why solving a Rubik’s Cube is the least of this family’s troubles.
Solving the Rubik’s Cube
Matthew went through a range of emotions in those two days where he first tried to solve the Rubik’s Cube.
“At first it was very frustrating,” he admitted. “Then I was very happy when I finally solved it. Then I asked my dad to buy me some different cubes, because I had seen on YouTube there were cubes of different sizes, 2x2 and 4x4.”
Matthew got a 2x2 cube and solved it in five minutes. He was hooked.
“There were so many speed-cubers that can solve the 3x3 in 10 seconds, but I also saw speed-cubers that solved cubes of different sizes very quickly,” he said. “They also solved really big cubes, like 6x6 and 7x7, and I wanted to solve them all.”
Now he can solve a 4x4 cube in 50 seconds. What’s more, over time he beat his friend’s best time of roughly 40 seconds on a 3x3 cube – but Matthew said that took a couple of months of practice.
“I solve cubes for roughly two or three hours each day,” he said. “In the summer, I can sit for the whole day and solve cubes.”
Before COVID-19 struck in February 2020, Matthew was busy with school lasting until 3 p.m., then gymnastics classes and saxophone lessons.
“During the lockdown, Matthew suddenly had lots of free time – so he started the speed-cubing,” Julia said. “My husband really supported him; they were a team. …
“We understood that it was better to focus his energy into something that benefits him. But we didn’t know how passionate he would be.”
Now Matthew has more than 20 cubes of different shapes and sizes, including a cube called the “MegaMinx,” a 12-sided puzzle that has 50 movable pieces to organize, compared to the 20 of the traditional Rubik’s Cube.
Matthew was especially excited when he signed up to compete in his first Rubik’s Cube tournament. It would take place in nearby Poland on Feb. 25 of this year.
Of course, one day earlier, world events intervened.
Dealing with a bigger problem
One day before the Poland tournament was scheduled to start, Russian forces invaded Ukraine.
“I cried a lot because I could not go to a different country because of the missiles and Russian planes,” Matthew said. “The first days of the war, my mom and dad cried a lot. There were a lot of cities that were under attack.”
Needless to say, the Pais family’s world was turned upside down.
“The first two weeks, we didn’t know what to do – we didn’t know what the future would be,” Julia said. “Whether you go shopping, and you see empty shelves, and you can’t talk to friends, that is really tough.”
Both Julia and Bogdan are teachers, a job in which they continued until the end of the term. But at the start of the war, they also became volunteers.
“From early March until June, my husband and I did work among refugees,” Julia said. “We would do online classes in the morning until the early afternoon, then we would go shopping.
“Then we would fill requests for toilet papers or medicines or whatever people need.”
That was the Pais family members’ lives until June 5, when Julia and Matthew flew to the United States while Bogdan stayed behind.
That trip was not as easy as it sounds.
“It began with a bus ride to Poland, which took 24 hours – and then we stood in line in customs for seven hours,” Julia said. Julia and Matthew then rested in Warsaw, Poland, for a day before flying to the United States on June 8.
Julia said the war taught her and her family several lessons.
“One of those lessons is, ‘Live for today,’” she said. “You don’t really understand it until you live through the circumstances we did. You can’t plan for the long term, because we didn’t know what would come tomorrow. So we lived for today.
“And the other thing we learned was what became our motto: ‘When you help others, you help yourself.’ You don’t know how miserable you are, you don’t notice that, when you help others. You don’t worry about the future. Some people lost everything, and their lives are shattered.
“When you help them, it is very rewarding. You see the smiles on their faces, and you can give at least something to them.”
Solving the bigger problem
Julia and Bogdan have been translators for a number of mission trips by area families, with the first taking place in 1996. That gave the couple a long-standing connection with a number of local families.
“The first time I was in Minnesota was for Christmas in 2004, and we stayed for a month,” Julia said. “I remember that it is really cold.
“It was amazing to see all the decorations, all the houses lit up. I loved the Christmas atmosphere.”
Elaine Strike, whose family runs Strike Funeral Services, said Julia and Michael have stayed with a number of local families. That list includes the family of Dave Moline, the former pastor of Rush City Baptist Church; Marlene Hartzell in North Branch; and a number of families who first went to Ukraine under the banner of Elam Baptist Church but now are members of New Hope Church in Isanti.
“Some of the families are the Chesla family and the Berg family,” Strike said. “There also are folks from Spring Lake Park Baptist Church [now called Eagle Brook Church]. And they stayed with the Barton family in New Brighton.”
Other area families who have helped house them are Elizabeth & Mark Barton of Spring Lake Park and Cassie & Peter Bahr of Dellwood.
Julia is thankful for the support, of course. But that doesn’t keep her from watching from afar what is happening in her home country.
“I still scroll the news and read about everything is there,” Julia said. “I have an app on my phone that tells me every time there is an air raid siren; on lucky days we only have two sirens. Normally we have five or six sirens a day.
“When you hear about an air raid, your heart drops. Emotionally it is a disaster. But that is our life.”
Julia and Matthew are scheduled to fly back to the Ukraine on Thursday, Aug. 25, to get ready for the next school year.
“We don’t know if school will be online or offline,” Julia said. “If the school has a basement, that can be converted into a bomb shelter, a safe place during an air raid. I’m not sure how it will work out, since most schools don’t have a basement.
“We’ve been online [often since the pandemic], and kids want to come back to school. But I would expect a number of parents would not want to send their kids to school.
“We’re just hoping for a normal life.”
Ah, a “normal life.” In the Ukraine, the script for a normal life is often written in pencil, with an eraser handy.
When asked what type of normal life the future might hold in Ukraine, Julia took a long pause before saying: “I want to see my husband, and that is where my home is. Being at home in the spring was good because of all the volunteering we did. … We were useful at that time.
“When I go back home, that’s what we will continue to do. When people asked me, when Matthew and I left, if I was coming back to the Ukraine, I would tell them that I didn’t want to think about that. I wouldn’t come back if there was no one or nothing to come back to.
“We don’t know what waits for us in the future. We hope for the best; that’s the hope of all Ukrainians, I’m sure.”
Julia added that she and fellow Ukrainians are thankful for the support given by Americans to their cause, whether it is a place for her and her son to stay, or donations that can be turned into food or other necessities.
“We have received a lot of support,” she said. “The help has been tremendous, especially for ordinary people like us and for refugees.
“My husband and I are just the tools that do work. We survive because of friends from the United States. One girl from California, a 17-year-old named Lexi Pendola, has started a GoFundMe to support us. And this is amazing. God has enriched it so much through the support of Americans.”
Pendola’s GoFundMe, which can be found at https:gofund.me/d0db56cb, has raised more than $23,000 for Ukraine.
But that is in the future. The next step is the Rubik’s Cube tournament in St. Michael that is a few weeks away.
“When I heard about this tournament, I was the happiest kid ever,” Matthew said. “But on the other side, I had a question: Could I go there? Maybe my dad would say no, or my mom would say no. And how would I get there?
“Now I just need to keep practicing. It is something to look forward to.”
And Matthew has a message for the competition he will face at that tournament.
“I want [the other competitors] to do their best at this competition,” he said. “But here is a warning: I’m going to be there. And I’m not slow. So they need to be ready.”
Click here to view a video of Matthew solving a Rubik's Cube. And don't blink!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.