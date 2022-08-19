RushCityVoting.jpg
Voters in Rush City cast ballots in the primary election held Tuesday, Aug. 9.

 Nikki Hallman

A number of voters in Isanti and Chisago counties took the opportunity to make their voices heard during the primary election that was held on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

In Isanti County, the unofficial tally was 5,557 voters who cast ballots, including 188 who registered on Election Day. That was 19.83% of the 27,070 registered voters in the county.

