A number of voters in Isanti and Chisago counties took the opportunity to make their voices heard during the primary election that was held on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
In Isanti County, the unofficial tally was 5,557 voters who cast ballots, including 188 who registered on Election Day. That was 19.83% of the 27,070 registered voters in the county.
“The voter turnout was in line with my expectations,” said Isanti County Auditor/Treasurer Chad Struss, who oversees voting in the county. “The state and federal portions of the ballot did not contain many competitive primaries in our county. The precincts with a county commissioner primary on the ballot generally had the highest turnout.
“The overall percentage of pre-registered voters participating fell in between the percentages for the 2018 and 2020 primary elections.”
In Chisago County, a total of 5,313 of the 37,908 registered voters cast ballots, which means the voter turnout in the county was roughly 14%.
“That was lower than 2018, when roughly 9,200 voters took part in that primary,” said Chisago County Auditor/Treasurer Bridgitte S. Konrad, who oversees voting in that county. “That was the last primary during a non-presidential election year, and there must have been something that generated that much interest.
“But in 2014 we had 4,100 voters, which shows that this year’s number is much more consistent with history.”
Neither Struss nor Konrad were aware of any problems at the precincts in their respective counties.
“Each city and township hires election judges, and my office trains the judges,” Konrad said. “... I take the fact that nobody called me with any questions or complaints to be a good sign.”
Struss said the experience in Isanti County was similar, adding, “Overall, the primary election ran smoothly in Isanti County. Most voters treated the election judges with respect. We may hear about one or two voters that become upset, but overall our communities seem to understand the importance of the election judges.
“It helps that we have outstanding election judges in Isanti County.”
Both also said that, while the precincts within their counties had enough election judges for the primary, they can always use more.
“The need varies from precinct to precinct,” Struss said. “Each precinct needs to maintain party balance, so the need is sometimes limited to a specific party.”
Both Struss and Konrad said voters who are interested in serving as an election judge should contact the township or city clerk.
Click here to read a complete report on all of the primary elections from Tuesday, Aug. 9.
