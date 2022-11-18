The 25th Annual Lighted Snowflake Parade is set for Saturday, Nov. 19 starting at 5:30 p.m.
The parade will step off at the corner of 2nd and Fern near Cambridge City Park and glide north along Main Street, finishing at the entrance to City Center Mall.
All entries in the parade will be lit, and Santa Claus will make his first appearance of the season, leading the parade in a horse-drawn sleigh!
Prior to the parade, Cambridge Family Dental is sponsoring Photos With Santa at the City Center Mall from 3-5 p.m. Santa will take a break to be in the parade, and then head back to the Mall for an hour or so after the parade.
New Hope Community Church will be serving free hot chocolate at four locations along the parade route: near the beginning of the route on 2nd, near the Post Office, in the grassy area between the American Legion and Scotsman buildings, and in the parking lot across from the Calico Moose.
Also visitors are invited to stop by the hot chocolate stand near the tree lighting ceremony at the intersection of Highway 95 & Main Street starting at 5 p.m.
For kids twelve and under, the hot cocoa is free (sponsored by the Cambridge-Isanti Teacher’s Union), and others can purchase a cup for the low price of $2. The proceeds go towards supporting the Cambridge-Isanti High School Model UN team for their upcoming conference at the University of Chicago.
The Community Chili Feed, featuring Captain Ken’s Chili, runs from 4-7:30 p.m. in the hallway near SAC’s/Police entrance at City Center Mall for just five bucks a bowl!
Santa will be located at the other end of the hallway by Gamer’s Den.
