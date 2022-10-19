Before the Tuesday, Oct. 4, City Council meeting, a special meeting was held in regards to changes council is making to the 2023 budget.
In addition to holding this special meeting, council planned to host a town hall meeting to hear more from Braham residents on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. at the Braham Event Center.
“The City Council made it very clear (at Sept. 6 council meeting) that we needed to start working on some budget reductions, so that’s what myself and the department heads have been trying to do,” City Administrator Rachel Kytonen said.
The council approved the 2023 preliminary levy during the Sept. 6 meeting, which was set at $2.41 million. The preliminary levy can only be decreased or kept the same until the final 2023 budget is approved in December.
On a $200,000 home, the average property taxes are $1,441. In 2023, property taxes will increase by 144%, bringing them to $3,529. These numbers are based on the approved preliminary levy.
Lynda Woulfe, who previously served as interim administrator for the city of Braham, explained the increase stems from financial standpoints that have not necessarily been considered over the past two years.
The overall total budget increase came to 54.64%. Kytonen prepared a letter explaining how council has made budget changes to bring the total levy increase to only 42.77%. The total reductions thus far came to $116,000.
Some of the cuts that have been made include:
— Deleting the $5 increase in fire calls, training and medical calls for a total savings of $8,000 annually.
— Bringing the fire capital outlay and streets capital down from $50,000 to $25,000 each for a total savings of $50,000.
— Excluding flower baskets that would cost $3,000.
— Not increasing fire pay, saving $14,000.
Council gave residents the opportunity to briefly share their opinions at the meeting.
“The discussion is about budget,” Braham resident Jay Mankie said. “Having lived in the community and owned businesses and dealt with budgets, dealt with employees, dealt with payrolls, dealt with banks — but over the years, I’ve had to make some pretty hard decisions and that’s kind of where you’re at right now, and I know you guys know that.”
Mankie wanted to give ideas to the council members of how they could decrease the budget for 2023.
“There’s things we can do already. The fire department has already foregone their pay raises. Can we forgo other pay raises?” he said.
Mankie said he is willing to forgo his per-diem that he receives on the planning commission. He also suggested eliminating city positions or reducing hours.
Resident Bob Danson is retired and spoke about how the property tax increase will affect his situation.
“I am on a fixed income and we’ve already been hit with about $4,000 a year in inflation. That means my dollar will buy $4,000 less this year than it did last year,” Danson said.
“My Social Security will not go up enough to cover this (property tax increase). We can only stand so much and then, I’m out, and I like it here. ... I’d appreciate it if you guys can keep that in mind, because I know there are a bunch of us in town that are on a fixed income.”
After residents spoke, Council Member Seth Zeltinger expressed his thoughts as to where the city stands now, compared to his job at Frandsen Bank & Trust.
“What I see here is if the bank were ran the way the city had been ran a couple years ago, I wouldn’t have a job,” he said. “If we were 40% over our budget — I don’t think we can ask all of that to the taxpayers. I think we need to take a deep, deep look at every line item on this budget and do right by the people that voted us up here.”
Zeltinger mentioned the first thing he would do is cut his council per-diem.
Without speaking directly before council, residents asked what their next steps are.
“Our next steps would be: We do have a budget committee and we need to start meeting with those. That’s Mayor [Tish] Carlson and Council Member [Vicky] Ethen,” Kytonen said. “And then the town hall meeting on Oct. 26, and then as many meetings as we need to do before this final one.”
Mankie made a suggestion to get a better idea of what the community thinks about the budget prior to the town hall meeting.
“What if we did a poll online and just ask some basic questions? I would think you would be able to get some information on the pulse of the people very quick,” he said.
“On what they want to see cut and what they want to keep? That’s a good idea, Jay,” Ethen said.
As of this meeting, council members said they would possibly create an online poll as suggested prior to the town hall meeting.
