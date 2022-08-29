Denise Merrill is about to observe an anniversary on Aug. 31. But there will be no celebration.
That date is the anniversary of the death of her daughter Shelbie, who passed away at age 22 in 2015.
“I love talking about Shelbie,” Denise said while wiping away tears. “It’s part of my healing, and, in a way, keeps her alive. It keeps her memory alive.
“It hasn’t gotten easier — it’s just different. It feels as if [her death] just happened yesterday. But it also feels like I haven’t seen her in 50 years. I miss everything about her. I even miss fighting with her.”
The fights were the typical spats between a mother and a daughter: boys, school, chores, and all the other things that define the teenage years.
“I was just trying to guide her in the right direction,” Denise said. “We would have power struggles. But two minutes later, she wouldn’t be mad at me — and everything would be fine.
“I was on duty 24 hours a day. It was a labor of love — but it wasn’t all good calls. A lot of times, it was a call for help.”
Shelbie’s life
Shelbie Ann Merrill was the youngest of Denise Merrill’s four children. Shelbie had two older sisters, Shannon and Jessie, and an older brother, Luke.
Shelbie enjoyed gymnastics, hunting and the outdoors, crafts, and being “Ti Ti” to her nephews Semaj and Eli as well as her niece Brynn. In 2011 she was chosen to represent Isanti as an Ambassador.
“Being an Ambassador was a time when Shelbie really evolved,” Denise said. “She loved her community; she loved giving.”
Shelbie earned her high school degree in 2012 and after graduation served as a security officer at AlliedBarton Security Service.
But Shelbie’s life was not an easy one. She had scoliosis, which forced her to have surgery around 2010 to help deal with that spinal issue. Instead her body rejected the hardware, which led to three more surgeries.
“It turned out Shelbie was allergic to the titanium [that was the hardware used in the surgery],” Denise said. “It’s ‘Merrill Law.’”
“Merrill Law” is a family joke similar to Murphy’s Law. In short, if something can go wrong, there’s a good chance that it will go wrong.
“It helps me to say ‘Merrill Law’ because all you can do is laugh,” Denise said. “It gets so crazy, it’s humorous.”
The surgeries forced Shelbie to use pain medications. And that became a problem when Shelbie’s life took a downward spiral: She was raped, and in dealing with that trauma, she became addicted to her pain meds.
“She just became somebody else for a while,” Denise said. “She was never home. She was lying and stealing from us, and those were signs of an addiction. She became somebody that she just wasn’t [before the rape and the addiction].
“She had a lot of rage, and everything she did was just so far out of character for her. She even stole her dad’s anxiety meds, which he needed to breathe. To do that shows that she was really sick.”
Shelbie’s death
Finally, things reached a point where Denise and her husband, Dave “Louver” Merrill, had to intervene with their daughter.
“We put our foot down,” Denise said. “That’s something I was really proud of; we said, ‘No more. You need to go to treatment and fix this.’ It was the hardest thing I ever had to do.”
Shelbie went to several different treatment centers, but her mother said Shelbie did not feel confident in her sobriety until her final treatment.
“She was placed on the methadone program,” Denise said. “She had tried the suboxone first, but that didn’t work; that made her sick. But the methadone program really helped, although I hated that stuff.”
A week before her passing, Shelbie and Denise had a heart-to-heart talk about that treatment.
“Shelbie told me, ‘I’m making an adult decision, and I need you to respect that. This is the first time I’ve felt confident with my sobriety,’” Denise said. “When she said that, something came over me, and I realized that she ‘got it.’
“I knew she understood what ‘sobriety’ meant. So I was OK with it. Until she died.”
A week after that conversation, Shelbie surprised her mother by meeting her at her parent’s house to attend church together. To Denise, that time together was both a blessing and a warning.
“I noticed Shelbie was so tired, she was falling asleep in the middle of her sentences,” Denise said. “I asked her if she had relapsed, and Shelbie swore on my father’s grave that she hadn’t, so I knew she was telling the truth.
“But she also said she was so tired, she wasn’t sure if she should drive.”
Denise later said laughingly that she tried to take a video of Shelbie falling asleep during the church service. But those smiles turned to frowns when they got home, and Shelbie later stormed out of the house.
“She didn’t swear at me, she didn’t slam the door, and she didn’t peel out of the driveway,” Denise said. “God helped her leave with grace. But she was mad when she left.
“I know she was over it by the time she got a mile down the road, but that still bothers me. ... I found out later she gave her father a hug before she walked out the door.”
Shelbie went to her home, and on Monday she complained of a stomachache. She laid down, went to sleep … and never woke up.
“I am a Christian, so I know she woke up to such a beautiful thing,” Denise said. “But what a nightmare we woke up to.”
Shelbie’s legacy
Denise was at her daughter Jessie’s house when police arrived to deliver the news.
“My husband had just had a lung transplant, so my first thought was something had happened to him,” Denise said. “When I looked at the female police officer, I started crying. I knew it was Shelbie.”
The autopsy report stated that Shelbie’s death was an accidental overdose caused by methadone and olanzapine toxicity. To be clear, Shelbie was following the medication regimen that was prescribed for her, and she was taking the drugs in the proper dosages.
That was no consolation to her mother.
“I was lucky I had my kids to help me manage everything,” Denise said. “It was a nightmare. I don’t remember much of the first year after she passed.
“Now I go to a support group called ‘Compassionate Friends,’ I have a strong faith and a good support system. I have her things all around me; we’ve planted trees in her memory all around the yard.
“But I still cry every day.”
Every year, August was a particularly painful time for Denise, because it signaled that the anniversary of Shelbie’s death was near.
“August is hard, because Shelbie’s birthday was Aug. 13,” her mom said. “When you have those anniversaries, I dread for that month to come.
“I have a wonderful grief counselor who told me to plan something fun in August. And then, a couple of years ago we found out that Aug. 31 was International Overdose Awareness Day.”
The correlation between that date and the date of Shelbie’s passing was a sign for Denise.
“When Shelbie would struggle, I would tell her, ‘God has big plans for you,’” Denise said. “I wanted to give her hope, give her drive. It turns out God did have big plans for Shelbie, just not on earth.
“That Shelbie died on that day had meaning for me. It gave me direction.”
Now Denise is focused on creating a greater awareness of the dangers of drug overdoses – and judging those who have overdosed. That point is especially acute for Denise, who herself has wrestled with an on-and-off methamphetamine addiction since reaching adulthood.
“People are so judgmental when they hear ‘overdose,’” said Denise, who has been clean of her addition for 22 years. “Shelbie had used drugs, and she didn’t die from them. She was taking methadone, and every single day only got her dose; it was very controlled. And yet she died from those drugs.
“I wish people would be less judgmental.”
The Isanti City Council read a proclamation which honored International Overdose Awareness Day at its Tuesday, Aug. 16, meeting.
“Every human deserves our best efforts to prevent injury and death from overdose,” Mayor Jeff Johnson said as part of the proclamation. “It is imperative to support overdose policies and projects, and to help the community understand that drug overdoses are a social issue that impacts the victims, families, friends and communities.”
Denise also wants to direct attention to the ways others can help those struggling with addition.
“My message for parents is to not enable — use tough love,” she said. “It doesn’t mean addicts will stop, but it hopefully will force them to deal with addiction.
“Addiction doesn’t discriminate. It affects people of all walks of life, and anybody can become addicted. And an overdose affects more than the person who dies – it goes right down the line. I’ve never experienced anything in the world like this, and I would never wish this upon my worst enemy.
“Something inside of me died the day Shelbie died. I’m still trying to find the new me, because I’m not the same person.”
Denise continues to try to make the best out of the worst possible situation for any mother.
“I am so happy that how I feel — which is devastated — is being relayed to others,” she said. “I hope others can stop judging, and support addicts and understand that this is an illness.
“And that addicts are good people with a story to tell.”
