Scoty Sundvall has a contradictory nickname: Sheepwolf.
The Stanchfield native said the unique nickname perfectly describes his life story.
“I feel there’s always a roar in my head,” Sundvall explained. “I feel very restless, because there’s a wolf in me that’s fighting. It’s the good versus the evil.
“Sometimes I hear voices that are waging war against me. It’s an internal struggle to combat evil with good.”
That is just one of the battles Sundvall wages. He also is at war against Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a muscle disease that affects the arms and legs before eventually taking control of the spine, lungs, throat and heart.
“It is 100% fatal, and it is the worst disease under the sun,” said Sundvall, who is confined to a wheelchair and needs help breathing. “I hear things against me that, because of my disability, there are people that believe we would be better off with me not living. …
“I want to break that lie. I tell people who are like me that they are worth more than anyone can imagine.”
That is how Sundvall passionately feels now. When the disease originally took hold, he did not feel that way.
Fighting the disease
Sundvall was diagnosed with the disease when he was young, but he was able to graduate from Cambridge-Isanti High School in 2008.
“When we got the diagnosis, the doctor said, ‘Make sure you keep him as comfortable as possible, because he’ll never get out of his teens,’” said Scoty’s father, Wayne. “You cry for days. You’re tore up. But life goes on, and you realize the blessings you receive.”
Blessings? Not at first.
“At first I could breathe on my own, and I didn’t have any heart issues,” Scoty said of those early days. “I didn’t think anything about the disease. I could tolerate it.”
Things went severely downhill a few years ago, when he was confined to a wheelchair, then was unable to use his arms or legs. Now he also needs help breathing.
“It takes out your legs first, then your arms, and then eventually your core,” Scoty said. “I can’t do a thing [physically]. Then it takes out your lungs and then your heart. It takes you apart piece by piece.”
Worse, the physical toll is matched by a mental toll.
“I was listening to the lies that said I was worthless, and that I should give up,” Scoty said. “Eventually I realized that everyone has gifts and talents that can help the world. That’s when I woke up.
“Before that, I was in a bad place. I was in addiction. I believed the lies – I was worthless, so why fight?”
His father admitted he was struck by the pain of watching Scoty’s suffering.
“You can’t put into words watching a progressive disease tear his heart out,” Wayne said. “But it would be harder to accept if you knew someone was not saved. I know Scoty is saved, and that we’ll be together again.
“I feel [when he dies] it may be more of a celebration that he is free from his anguish.”
In his darkest days, Scoty had to deal with that battle between the wolf and the sheep within him.
“I never felt I lost faith,” he said. “But if I could give up the struggle, there are times I would. I hate it. But in my darkest days, I can manage to fight through.
“You have to find something you can do. Fight that fight, and do what you can do. I have the worst disease under the sun, and I can fight. So I feel I’m a spiritual drill sergeant, because I want to help others fight.
“The first step is to fight the lies. Know deep in your heart that you have value. You can do something great. So fight the lies.”
From there, Scoty pushes other people to find themselves.
“We all have hidden talents, so it’s important for everyone to find that talent,” he said. “Don’t stop searching until you find it.”
Fighting to do more
Physically, Scoty Sundvall can do little. That is not the case mentally.
For one activity, he started a band called The Legion of Adonai, for which he is the lyricist and also creates art. The band can be heard on both YouTube and Spotify.
“This may scare people, but it is a Christian symphonic blackened death-core band,” Scoty said. “I love heavy music, because I feel it is the only music that can articulate my struggle. I struggle against a cruel disease, so I feel my music has to be as cruel as the disease is.”
Scoty also has written a Christian tract called “Defending God,” a 40-page book in which his goal was to debunk false concepts of God while revealing God’s true character. It also explains Scoty’s understanding of reconciliation and relationships.
“It took me six months to finish it about two years ago,” he said. “I wanted to defend the faith, and I wanted to cover four topics people have questions about.
“I wanted to talk about why God allows war, why does he allow death and sickness, and I wanted to answer questions people have about God and the Christian faith.”
Scoty participates in online studies as part of a online weekly discipleship program that meets once a month at his home.
“There are six of us now, and the goal is to have fellowship,” he said. “We take each other’s burdens and support one another. We have a bond that can’t be broken.”
Scoty also created a Facebook group for Corner Fringe Ministries in Coon Rapids.
“I hope many people have been blessed by my prayers and my approach,” he said.
And if that isn’t enough, Scoty is an administrator for his own Facebook group called the Legion of Adonai.
“I have a song of the day, a sermon of the day, a Bible chapter of the day – and I try to do something six of the seven days [of the week],” he said. “I’ve had it for two years, and we’re up to 99 members.
“It’s a very niche group, but we want to be able to connect with like-minded people.”
When asked how he keeps up with his son, Wayne simply shakes his head.
“What do I do? All I try to do is keep up,” Wayne said. “I’m just along for the ride – and it has been a wild one.”
All of these activities will create a legacy for Scoty once the “wolf” — the disease inside him — wins its battle over the “sheep” for his body.
“I want people to remember that I didn’t let the sickness get me — I rose to the occasion,” Scoty said. “I just want to inspire people. I want to help other people know they are worth it.
“Even if my light dims, I still want others to see it. And hopefully I want them to not let their sickness get to them.”
The change Scoty would like to affect in the world is to have more people focus on the “inside” rather than the “outside.”
“A lot of people can be rejected by other people,” he said. “By looking at the outside, people aren’t testing the quality of someone’s heart. …
“My scary music can bring back some youth – and push back the darkness. This world needs warriors, and hopefully others are using this music for good.”
“Sheepwolf” knows that the wolf eventually will win the war for his body. For now, he wants the sheep to win as many battles as possible.
“You hear the saying, ‘No one is guaranteed tomorrow.’ Well, I’m not guaranteed the next hour,” Scoty said. “So I try to use it to bless somebody.
“I may be the only one fighting for my community. But I’m not going to give up that fight until the day I die.”
