Senlycki semifinals 0309.jpg

Cambridge-Isanti's Kami Senlycki has her hand raised in victory after claim a decision over Gloriann Vigniavo of Apple Valley in an 185-pound semifinal match at the MSHSL's girls state wrestling tournament held at the Xcel Center on Saturday, March 4.

 Submitted photo

Cambridge-Isanti’s Kami Senlycki claimed the girls 185-pound title at the MSHSL state wrestling meet held at the Xcel Center on Saturday, March 4.

The senior practically breezed to the title after finishing second at 162 pounds last year.

Load comments