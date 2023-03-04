Cambridge-Isanti’s Kami Senlycki claimed the girls 185-pound title at the MSHSL state wrestling meet held at the Xcel Center on Saturday, March 4.
The senior practically breezed to the title after finishing second at 162 pounds last year.
She opened this year’s tournament with an opening-round pin of Maggie Steele from St. Michael-Albertville that took just 1:17, then claimed a 9-2 decision in the semifinals over Gloriann Vigniavo of Apple Valley.
Then in the championship match, Senlycki won in style, needing just 14 seconds to pin Chae Nay Htoo of St. Paul Humboldt/Open World Learning to claim Cambridge-Isanti’s first girls wrestling title since the MSHSL took over sponsorship of the event last season.
Makayla Welch won five state girls titles when the event was sponsored by the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association.
Senlycki was nearly joined atop the podium by Cambridge-Isanti teammate Leo Edblad, who won three matches in the Class AAA 113-pound bracket to reach the championship match. But the junior dropped a 5-1 decision to Blake Beissel of Hastings to finish second.
Senior Treytin Byers also medaled at the event by finishing fourth in the Class AAA 170-pound bracket. Byers used a technical fall and a decision to reach the semifinals, where he lost to top seed Adam Cherne of Wayzata. Byers bounced back to beat Marcell Booth of Apple Valley before losing to Noah Torgerson of St. Michael Albertville in the third-place match.
Isabelle Shockman of Rush City-Braham also medaled in the tournament. The seventh grader placed third at 107 pounds in her first state tournament appearance, posting a major decision in her first match before losing to Olivia Sackor of Fridley in the semifinals.
But Shockman bounced back to pin Maggie Olson of Albert Lea in 3:13 in the third-place match.
Click here to read the story about Senlycki participating in last year's first-ever girls state tournament hosted by the MSHSL.
