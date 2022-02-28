Live 2 B Healthy brings a free adult 55-plus fitness class to Rush City to emphasize building strength and balance to maintain independence.
“We just invite people of any ability,” said Kelly Nygard, director of marketing and regional owner of Live 2 B Healthy. “We are trying to decrease falls and increase independence for older adults in the Rush City area so that people are able to stay in their homes for a longer period of time.”
The class can host 15 to 20 people and all are welcome.
“We definitely welcome men too, to come. It tends to often times be women that come first and scour to make sure it’s okay and then bring their husbands,” Nygard said.
The Restoration Church teamed up with Live 2 B Healthy by offering their Restoration Outreach Center to host their classes. Classes started Feb. 16. and will be held every Monday and Wednesday from 9-9:45 a.m. The building is located at 285 West Fifth St., Rush City (next door to Post Office).
Classes will be led by Certified Group Fitness Trainer Kelly Konopliv of Rush City. Participants will be encouraged to work at their own level, and Konopliv will provide options for seated or standing movements throughout the class. All equipment needed for class will be supplied.
“I think modifications with all joint replacements is a big one,” Konopliv said.
Konopliv has been a trainer for 17 years, first starting at the YMCA. She had worked in aquatics and basic strength and core outside of water.
Live 2 B Healthy® is an industry leader in senior fitness because of their age-specific exercises, nationally certified trainers, consistent on-site programs and class design that focuses on both results and enjoyable socialization.
Each participant’s fitness is assessed twice per year against a baseline test. Many studies have concluded that regular exercise allows senior citizens to improve balance and reduce falling; control weight and diabetes; lower risk of heart disease and stroke; improve sleeping and eating habits; improve cognitive skills and even reduce medication.
Live 2 B Healthy is able to host free classes as they are paid for by a joint partnership with Juniper. Thanks to the generous sponsorship of Restoration Church and Juniper, these classes will be free for all participants.
