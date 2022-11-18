Seiberlich Sheriff Photo.jpg

Wayne Seiberlich was elected Isanti County Sheriff.

Wayne Seiberlich, an investigator in the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office who lost a bid for Isanti County sheriff in 2018, was elected to that post in voting that closed on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Seiberlich received 10,984 votes, or 61.97% of the vote. His opponent, Lisa Lovering, who currently serves as deputy sheriff for Isanti County, received 6,710 votes, or 37.86% of the vote.

