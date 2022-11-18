Wayne Seiberlich, an investigator in the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office who lost a bid for Isanti County sheriff in 2018, was elected to that post in voting that closed on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Seiberlich received 10,984 votes, or 61.97% of the vote. His opponent, Lisa Lovering, who currently serves as deputy sheriff for Isanti County, received 6,710 votes, or 37.86% of the vote.
“After results came I felt as though I could breathe again,” Seiberlich said. “My fear of working hard, not being elected, and letting down so many who had supported me along the way, was lifted. That night was the first in many that I slept.”
Seiberlich truly felt the support from the community after the votes came in.
“Seeing the margin and how many voters trusted, believed in and supported me is something I’ll never forget,” he said. “To describe how I felt is impossible; it’s a feeling I’ve never before felt that encompassed so many different emotions.”
Seiberlich is already preparing for January 2023.
“I look most forward to accomplishing the goals I’ve set and seeing the benefits to our citizens,” he said. “Beginning the day after the election, our [current] Sheriff [Chris Caulk] began preparing me for January. He has been 100% supportive and is working with me to see to it those goals are accomplished.”
