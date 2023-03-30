Isanti County Board received an expense report for hiring an executive search firm during the Committee of the Whole (COW) meeting held Tuesday, March 28.
The board approved Chad Struss, former Isanti County Chief Financial Officer and Auditor Treasurer, as the interim County Administrator at its March 7 County Board meeting with a 3-to-2 vote.
The approval included getting more details about hiring an outside firm to search for other potential candidates.
During the COW meeting Amanda Usher, Human Resources Director/Deputy County Administrator, presented two options for recruitment.
Before explaining the board’s options, Usher mentioned she spoke with Gary Weiers, David Drown Associates Consultant — the company the county has used in the past — about what the candidate pool is like.
“He said we should just be mindful that people are not moving around as much in these roles as they did prior to the pandemic,” Usher said. “People are becoming comfortable, and comfort is becoming more important to them than professional growth.”
Usher explained the first option of choosing between search firms, one including David Drown Associates. They would not be available for hire for a few months and gave a bid of $24,000.
The second firm, Reaction Search International, quoted roughly $40,000 depending on the hiring rate of the hired county administrator, and gave a 24-month guarantee of recruitment. Robert Half Executive Search firm would charge 29% of the salary of the administrator, which would cost $43,500. They estimated a three-month process depending on their availability.
The final option was Strategic Government Resources with a bid of $26,900, not including ad placements. They guaranteed 18 months.
The second avenue the board could go through would be in-house recruiting. Usher said this would be a 12-week process and potentially cost $2,000 for job postings, ads, marketing and more. However, this does not account for employee hours.
The rough timeline Usher laid out, if the board chose in-house, would start recruiting and screenings around April 12-May 12, or longer. By June 6, the finalists could be brought to the board.
Lastly, Usher mentioned a third option.
“You obviously would have another option of appointing a county administrator on your own without going through a formal recruitment process,” Usher said.
Vice Chair Alan Duff requested a salary and benefit comparison to be conducted as part of the search.
“I kind of remember seeing we were quite a bit different from our neighboring counties, very different,” Duff said.
He also suggested heavy marketing if reopening the posting for the position and asked about creating a brochure with the county’s information.
“Realistically, any serious candidates are going to look up Isanti County online and take a look at our website, get a feel for our organizational structure that way,” Usher responded.
Commissioner Bill Berg referred back to Weiers’ comment about the candidate pool.
“The people that are moving, they are searching and so what we did put out there ,.. They would have seen it. They would have applied if they were interested,” Berg said.
Despite the recommendations, Berg commented about one candidate that is readily available for the position.
“I took that job description, I took the resume of Chad and the interview of Chad, what we received from the county on Chad, and then just my personal interaction with him over the years,” he said. “On the job description, I just put in red how I felt like he fulfills those.”
Duff responded with another idea for the board to stay open-minded on new candidates as county administrators are getting settled with new board members.
“Some of them are making that adjustment and others maybe are not and maybe are looking to move on,” Duff said. “So I think that dynamic of a little bit more time in place for changing leadership ... could open up or close some options for potential candidates.”
Chair Mike Warring wrapped up the discussion.
“My feeling was that we had the best, and I support Chad on this, but we have to have the whole board to determine what we’re going to do,” he said.
All options that were presented will be brought to the Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, April 4.
