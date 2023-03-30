ChadStruss0302.jpg

Chad Struss

Isanti County Board received an expense report for hiring an executive search firm during the Committee of the Whole (COW) meeting held Tuesday, March 28.

The board approved Chad Struss, former Isanti County Chief Financial Officer and Auditor Treasurer, as the interim County Administrator at its March 7 County Board meeting with a 3-to-2 vote.

