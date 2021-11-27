Drivers will soon have to take it little slower when traveling along County Road 5 near the Isanti Intermediate School when children are present.
During the Isanti County Board meeting Nov. 17, County Engineer Richard Heilman explained he is proposing to change the school speed zone limit along County Road 5 by Isanti Intermediate School from 40 mph to 30 mph due to a change in the legal speed limit in the area.
Heilman explained typically the school speed zone limit is 15 mph lower than the normal speed limit. He said the speed limit in the area had been 55 mph with a school speed zone limit of 40 mph. He said about a year ago the normal speed limit was changed to 45 mph, so now he’s requesting a school speed zone limit of 30 mph.
This is the same area where two children were hit by a vehicle around 7:20 a.m. on Nov. 8 while crossing County Road 5 from Eighth Avenue Northeast on their way to the Isanti Intermediate School.
Isanti County Board Chair Susan Morris acknowledged the county is working to make that area by Isanti Intermediate School a little safer.
“I think this is a good first step, and we’re still exploring other ways to make those intersections safer,” Morris said.
Heilman said the county is looking specifically at the intersection of County Road 5 and Eighth Avenue Northeast.
“I’ve reached out to the city, they’re discussing it,” Heilman said. “And we’ll be in some more talks with them about some potential, more permanent long-term solutions; maybe some electronics or something along those lines.”
School speed zone signs to change
Heilman also explained that since Cambridge-Isanti Schools have changed their start and end times at the school buildings, the signs that enforce the school speed zones between the hours of 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. are no longer accurate. He proposed to change the school speed zones signs to say “when children are present,” instead of being defined by specific hours.
“We were contacted after the school season started this year by some residents out there and then we did also have some discussions with the school themselves and a resolution to that was we agreed to take down the time limits and install ‘when children are present’ signs,” Heilman said. “That is kind of the norm, you’ll see that on Trunk Highway 95 as you go through Cambridge. That will take care of us having to change out the signs again in the future if the school’s start and end times change as well.”
Following discussion, the board approved changing the school speed zone signs along County Road 5 by the Isanti Primary/Elementary School and the Isanti Intermediate School, and along County Road 45 by Cambridge Middle School, to say “when children are present.”
