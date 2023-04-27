The Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon organization awarded four $2,500 educational scholarships to military service members and/or their families.
On Thursday, April 20, the ICBYR committee hosted a ceremony to award the four scholarship recipients at the Armed Forces Reserve Community Center in Cambridge.
The four individuals that were awarded this year were Anna Heath, Allyson Floding, Ava Lowman and Sophia Masters.
The mission of the organization is to support Isanti County’s military service members, veterans and their families by coordinating services and resources available to them.
The ICBYR Scholarship Committee selected the scholarship winners based on meeting eligibility requirements and an essay content. To be eligible to apply, applicants must be:
• A military service member or veteran who lives in or has their duty station in Isanti County, or has Isanti County as their home of record if they are active duty.
• The legal spouse of an eligible military service member or veteran.
• A child of an eligible military service member or veteran.
These scholarships were funded entirely from the ICBYR annual golf tournament held in September of last year.
The committee does not know the names of those that apply for the scholarships.
Allyson Floding
Floding, a senior at Braham High School, has worked with the ICBYR for many years while being a part of the United States Naval Sea Cadet Corp.
She had many emotions flood through her when she was awarded the scholarship.
“I was excited,” Floding said. “At the same time I was freaking out but then I realized, ‘Yeah I did this!’”
The United States Naval Sea Cadet Corp is a youth program that drills once a month at the Armed Forces Reserve Community Center. Floding was inspired to join because one of her grandfathers served in the United States Army and her other grandfather served in the Army National Guard.
She has put in a total of 175 hours of community service within the USNSCC and through her high school.
Floding plans to get her early childhood education degree and early childhood transfer degree at Anoka-Ramsey Community College, Cambridge Campus. After receiving those degrees, she plans to attend Bemidji State University and finish her elementary education degree.
Anna Heath
Heath, 19, applied for the scholarship as she is a North Dakota National Guard Airman First Class.
“I’m very, very thankful for this scholarship,” Heath said. “It’s going to help me do things I’m very excited for.
“Hopefully pay it back to my community.”
Heath is a Cambridge-Isanti graduate who plans to work in the air field as her goal is to be a commercial pilot for FedEx.
She is headed to Lackland Air Force Base in Bexar County, Texas, this June for National Guard basic training.
In high school, Heath was in the National Honor Society, was a swimmer and completed college classes. She is now finishing her associate degree at Minnesota State University, Moorhead.
After completing her degree, Heath will transfer to University of North Dakota this fall for commercial aviation.
Ava Lowman
Lowman is a senior at Cambridge-Isanti High School. Some of her successes that stood out in her application was the Triple-A award she won at her school — and she was the Minnesota State Triple-A winner. This award is for students who excel in academics, arts and athletics.
“I was honored,” Lowman said. “I am very thankful that my dad served our country and I was very grateful that this committee of people, who also served our country, selected me as one of the winners, as I look up to these people greatly.”
Lowman competed in tennis and track and participated in 10 musicals and 20 piano recitals. She’s also had four years of speech and was part of C-I’s a cappella choir.
Lowman is in the school’s National Honor Society as well as C-I’s Link Crew.
Her eligibility for the scholarship was through her dad, Josh Lowman, who served in the Minnesota Army National Guard.
Sophia Masters
Masters is a senior at Cambridge-Isanti High School and has plans to receive her degree in supply chain management and minor in international business and German language studies at Michigan State University, Ely Broad College of Business.
Masters mentioned how thankful she was when finding out she was one of the scholarship award winners.
“I was very, very honored,” she said. “I know that ICBYR is a great organization and it does great things for veterans and service men, and for students like me.”
Masters served a co-captain of C-I’s Mock Trial team and received the All-State witness award. She also has her own photography business, and helps run Park Cafe, her family’s business in Braham.
