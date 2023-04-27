ICBYRS1.jpg
Four people were awarded a $2,500 scholarship by the Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon organization on Thursday April 20, at the Armed Forces Reserve Community Center. Pictured left to right; Anna Heath, Carol Ann Smith, secretary and scholarship committee member, Sophia Masters, (back) Bruce Danielson, chair of the ICBYR scholarship committee, Ava Lowman, Allyson Floding, and Susan Morris, Founder of ICBYR and chair of the dinner dance committee.

 NIkki Hallman

The Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon organization awarded four $2,500 educational scholarships to military service members and/or their families.

On Thursday, April 20, the ICBYR committee hosted a ceremony to award the four scholarship recipients at the Armed Forces Reserve Community Center in Cambridge.

