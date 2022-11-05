Among the former Outstanding Senior Volunteers who took part in the SAC’s on Third reunion are, front row from left, Evie Danielson, Shirley Karstens and Marie Grundberg. Back row, from left, Dick Tischler, Neil Danielson, Lewis Leasure, Jim Johnson.
Among the former Outstanding Senior Volunteers who took part in the SAC’s on Third reunion are, front row from left, Evie Danielson, Shirley Karstens and Marie Grundberg. Back row, from left, Dick Tischler, Neil Danielson, Lewis Leasure, Jim Johnson.
Submitted photos
Fran Strodtman, seated in red, poses with Shirley Karstens. Karstens said Strodtman was the leader of the group during its early days.
Marie Grundberg leads the group in song.
Submitted photo
Judy Tischler, seen here with her husband Dick, put together the murals that helped spur memories at the reunion.
Submitted photo
One of the murals created by Judy Tischler to remember the many adventures of the SAC’s On Third group.
The spirit that created the Senior Activity Center more than 50 years ago was reignited when the SAC’s on Third held a reunion at Ashland Apartments on Sept. 21.
The original SAC was housed in the first Catholic church building, which was located on Third Avenue Northwest in Cambridge. But its spirit could be felt all over town, according to Shirley Karstens, one of the volunteers for the program.
“We held a country music show, and that helped us raise money for the Heartland Express Bus,” Karstens said. “We held a senior dance, and we had dancers from all over, and we held a candlelight dinner and a book club – and the book club is still active.”
The idea behind the activities was to entertain seniors, Karstens said. But the group also celebrated birthdays and held musicals, style shows, and even a reverse wedding.
“Once we held a square dance at a senior home in Chisago, and everyone dressed up for Old McDonald’s Farm,” she said. “I remember, because I was the chicken.
“Once we held a reverse wedding – my brother was the bride. People would giggle and laugh, and that’s what we wanted. We wanted people to have fun.”
The person who coordinated everything was Fran Strodtman.
“Fran was so full of ideas,” Karstens said. “She was the manager, director, bookkeeper – she did everything. And you wanted to help her because she was such a good-natured person.”
The anniversary party held Sept. 21 brought much of that spirit back, as well as allowing familiar faces to make another connection.
“There always was a buzz around the group,” she said. “And there still is. We did a lot of catching up, and a lot of remembering.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.