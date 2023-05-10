Voters in Rush City rejected two bond referendums that were on the ballot in voting that closed on Tuesday, May 9.
Question One, which sought funding to build a dedicated sixth-grade wing at the high school, along with HVAC and roofing renovations along with other classroom additions, received just 278 votes for and 864 votes against.
Question Two, which offered improvements to the media center, Family and Comsumer Sciences, and the Career & Technical Education space as well as increased storage along with ADA bathroom improvements, received just 264 votes for and 878 votes against.
The failure of Question One made the vote for Question Two unnecessary, since Question Two could not pass without approval of Question One.
“While we are disappointed by these results, we respect the decision of our local residents and would like to thank everyone who made their voice heard by participating in the election,” the school district wrote in a post announcing the results.
“Despite these results, we remain committed to identifying a long-term solution to meet the educational needs of our growing district that best supports our Tigers' futures.”
The district created a website called OurTigersOurSchools.com, and after the election that website had a page which read, “Rush City Public Schools district voters have rejected both bond referendum questions. We respect our community's decision, and are grateful for everyone's participation.
“Our district's facility needs remain unaddressed. The school board will re-evaluate how to best address these needs in the future, and will keep our community informed along the way.”
