RC Concept Drawing 0420.psd

Here is a map showing the proposed addition to the Rush City High School building that will not take place after Rush City voters rejected Question One in voting that concluded Tuesday, May 9.

 Submitted

Voters in Rush City rejected two bond referendums that were on the ballot in voting that closed on Tuesday, May 9.

Question One, which sought funding to build a dedicated sixth-grade wing at the high school, along with HVAC and roofing renovations along with other classroom additions, received just 278 votes for and 864 votes against.

