Voters in Rush City rejected two bond referendums in voting that closed on Tuesday, May 9.
Superintendent Brent Stavig said the next step the school system needs to take is clear.
“The next step is to not do anything irrational,” he said after the results were announced. “We hope to learn from this vote. We need to find out why it didn’t pass and gather feedback from parents and residents.
“We did not take the result personally. We know our responsibility is to deliver what people want and need from our school.”
The first referendum, which was called Question One, sought funding to build a dedicated sixth grade wing at the high school, along with HVAC and roofing renovations as well as other classroom additions.
It received 278 votes for and 864 votes against.
Question Two, which offered improvements to the media center, Family and Consumer Sciences, and the Career & Technical Education space as well as increased storage along with ADA bathroom improvements, received 264 votes for and 878 votes against.
The failure of Question One made the vote for Question Two unnecessary, since Question Two could not pass without approval of Question One.
Stavig said he understood why a number of residents voted against the two referendums.
“A lot of people have been vocal about their taxes; property values have gone up, so the taxes people pay have gone up,” he said. “[This vote] is not a reflection of the support of the community for our schools as a whole.
“But this referendum didn’t seem to motivate the community tied to the school. It just didn’t seem to resonate and engage parents.”
Stavig said he will meet with the school board to plot the next steps for the district after receiving a reminder as to why the referendum was offered.
“The night after the election, we had problems with the fire alarm at the high school,” he said. “We obviously cannot go without fire alarms at our schools. But it showed us that our facility needs are not going away.”
Stavig indicated that the district also has problems with roads around the schools as well as HVAC systems.
“We’re concerned with concrete and asphalt safety issues, and we already have two classes where our HVAC systems aren’t working,” he said. “For the HVAC problem we’ve been using fans, but that’s a distraction for students and staff.
“For the HVAC, we will have to replace them one at a time, which is not as cost-efficient as replacing them all at once. And we may have to use funds from our general education funds, and those are funds I’d rather see go to our students and staff and their needs.
“We’ll have to look at the space, look at our needs, listen to the community, and see what the best solutions will be.”
School board chair Matt Meissner echoed that opinion with a comment he made as part of a release the system sent following the vote.
“Although local voters didn’t approve the proposed plan, our needs won’t disappear,” Meissner said. “Our class sizes will continue to increase and we will continue to struggle for the space our students need. As a school board, we’re committed to finding the best way to address these needs.”
One bright spot in Stavig’s eyes is that voters in the district do have a history of supporting the schools.
“It happened before my time here, but I’ve been told that a elementary school bond issue was not approved before it brought to voters for a third time,” he said. “We may have to re-evaluate if we asked the right questions.”
