Applying for an East Central Energy grant for an electric charging station to be installed in the downtown area was revisited during the Rush City Council meeting on Jan. 11.
City Administrator Amy Mell said she spoke with Anderson Electric, an electric company located in Pine City, which the city has used for streetlights and electric repairs. Mell explained the electric company met with Rush City Public Works supervisor Chris Gray and informed him that the most inexpensive place to install the charging station in the downtown area would be west of City Park.
“There is a light pole that is right next to South Dana Avenue and it has a meter on it,” Mell said. “They said they can’t do it off of our Main Street streetlights. There just would not be enough power to do that. And so to put it in the parking lot on the south side of West Fourth Street would require a whole new service, and then also a monthly charge for that service.”
The electric company estimated it would cost $2,500 to install the charging station in the designated location, Mell said.
Mayor Dan Dahlberg asked if there would be a way to have the charging station installed away from the street, someplace such as a gas station. Mell said the ECE grant wouldn’t pay for the charging station at a gas station.
“Can we get the grant and donate it to them?” asked Dahlberg.
“It’s available to counties or municipality with a designated recreational area providing suitable parking, which may include parks, campgrounds, or other areas on approval by ECE,” Mell explained. “I don’t know how much they would like the fact that we wouldn’t have parking for it.”
Dahlberg pushed the idea that if the city decided to have an electric charging station, having it installed in a better location such as a gas station would be ideal. He said the city can also save money if they offered a $1,000 grant to either Kwik Trip, Holiday Station stores, or Rush City Cenex to install an electric charging station.
The council moved a motion to talk with the Rush City Economic Development Authority before making a final decision about the installation of an electric charging station.
Stormwater and sewer
Rush City resident Pete Cook met with the council about storm sewer concerns he had. He has been receiving bills for storm sewer, but said he doesn’t have city storm sewer. He asked the council if he could stop being billed and get a refund for all the times he’s paid.
Mell explained to the council and Cook that area residents who receive a water bill and sewer bill also receive the storm sewer charge. The monthly cost for the storm sewer is about $3.22 a month, which is about $38.64 every year.
Mell said Cook lives around East Ninth Street, and residents in that area don’t have curbs or a gutter. They just have more ditches and culverts, she said.
“And so the area of town that he lives in is very low and very flat,” Mell explained in an follow-up interview. “And so we do have some issues in that area with water flowing, you know, stormwater flowing away like it’s supposed to.”
Mell added that the areas with culverts and ditches still do receive work when they’re filled with ice and plugged — they are thawed and cleaned out. However, Cook said the water doesn’t flow very well on his property down the ditch.
“The council voted not to make any changes to our storm sewer policy,” Mell said adding that charging the whole town for storm sewer utility helps pay for improvements and repairs and maintenance of storm swerve system in town.
In the near future, Mell is hopeful that the city will do a stormwater project to have the water from properties such as Cook’s flow down toward the Industrial Park property the city recently purchased, she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.