The city of Rush City is looking for public feedback regarding city truck routes.
The Rush City Council approved a motion to hold a public hearing for consideration of a new truck route ordinance during its April 11 meeting.
“This is to have trucks that come off the freeway go down Fairfield and County Road 7 instead of Frandsen,” County Administrator Amy Mell said.
Because this is a city ordinance, the city is required to hold a public hearing which will be held at 7:05 p.m. on May 9 at Rush City City Hall.
“There’s also a resolution to make Frandsen Avenue from Fourth Street to County Road 7 not a truck route so we can put up signs and then the sheriff’s department can enforce ‘not a truck route,’” Mell said.
Water treatment plant upgrades
Mell mentioned there a couple of major upgrades that are needed to the water treatment plant, such as replacing the valves. She explained it is $30,000 for new valves, and the labor to replace them will cost $30,000.
“That’s something we want to get done as soon as possible,” Mell said.
Mell is recommending to use American Rescue Plan Act funds that the city already has, and will be receiving more of this summer, toward to cost of replacing and installing the valves. They currently have $140,000 in ARPA funds and will receive another $140,000.
The second upgrade comes at a more expensive cost.
“We need to replace the filter which is the media, the sand. We looked into it a couple years ago, and it’s over $200,000. We requested to be put on the project priority list for the (Minnesota) Public Facilities Authority to get a loan from them,” Mell said.
Those funds, however, wouldn’t be available until next year, she said.
“It is an estimation about $600,000 to do everything we need to do for the water treatment plant,” Mell said. “So between the ARPA funds and the PFA loan, I’m hoping we can get through the majority of the cost of getting that water treatment plant updated between this year and next year.”
The council unanimously approved the motion to use the APRA funds toward costs of water treatment plant upgrades. Upgrades will begin this year and continue into 2023.
Chisago County redistricting recommendation
Council members discussed their opinions on the redistricting plans that were recently brought before the Chisago County Board of Commissioners.
The city of North Branch proposed a new map “Rick 3,” that council members saw for the first time at the April 11 meeting.
“This new plan would add Sunrise Township to District 5, which is what we’re in, and take away any of North Branch from District 5, and it would also put North Branch into one district, where the last 10 years North Branch has been in three separate districts,” Mell said.
This is the only map that includes North Branch as its own district and is closest to the 10% population threshold.
“This is as best as it could be,” Council Member Frank Storm said.
There was some discussion on how this map affects Rush City.
“For us, District 5, what is the disadvantage of Rick’s plan? Is there a disadvantage?” Council Member Michael Louzek asked.
Mayor Dan Dahlberg and Mell agreed to answer there is no disadvantage.
“I think we should. I mean, it doesn’t carry any weight, but at least we’ve done as much as we can do,” Louzek said.
Storm made a motion to go with the Rick 3 plan and recommend it to the Chisago County Board, and the motion passed unanimously.
The Chisago County Board made a decision on April 13 to adopt the Rick 3 redistricting plan boundary.
