The dedication of two Rush City students paid off when they were named the Triple-A Award winners for 2023.
The Triple-A Award is presented by the Minnesota State High School League to honor excellence in athletics, academics and fine arts activities.
Being successful in all three areas, both Brayden Blatz and Emily Warring are determined to keep it going.
Emily Warring
Being deeply involved in school takes a lot of work, and when Warring received the news she was a Triple-A Award winner, she wasn’t just thinking about herself.
“I was so honored and appreciative. I was really proud to be representing my school,” she said.
While much of her family was also involved in school activities and sports, she had an easy opportunity for sports at a young age.
“My grandfather [Mike Warring] owns the bowling alley in Isanti, so I have been bowling since I could push a bowling ball down a lane,” Warring said.
She also participated in track and field and was a basketball manager.
“I originally joined track for fun in seventh grade, but instantly fell in love with the sport,” she said.
As some student athletes do, Warring experienced a sports injury, taking a hit to her participation.
“Overcoming a shoulder injury last year was probably my biggest success in sports,” she said. “It took over a year, but I am finally healed and excited to participate in sports again.”
The arts are certainly something Warring has enjoyed as well. She joined band just before middle school.
“I started playing the clarinet in fifth grade and learned I really enjoy making music,” she said.
She went on to become a part of the pep band. But her arts didn’t stop there. Warring participated in speech between seventh and ninth grade as well.
When it came down academics, it’s safe to say Warring excelled in many ways.
“I have been successful with academics by being on the A honor roll my entire high school career, being a member of the Minnesota Honor Society, and becoming a member of Phi Theta Kappa — an honor society for two-year colleges,” Warring said.
To add to her list of academics, Warring was also involved in Knowledge Bowl.
Early on, Warring came across information that would benefit her after high school. And once she set her mind on a new goal, she was determined to complete it.
“I learned that it was possible to graduate with an AA (associate in arts) degree when I was in seventh grade and decided then that I had to try my best to accomplish it,” she said.
With big goals and a list of extracurricular activities, Warring makes sure to find the time to keep up.
“I plan out what I need to get done and try to do my best to accomplish everything in between games and practices,” she said. “I have also found that using a planner to write out when everything is due helps a lot.”
While Warring has kept up with her arts and academics, and succeeded in sports, she gives a lot of credit to her family.
“I always strive to be better than I was yesterday. My family also keeps me going,” she said. “I grew up watching my parents work as hard as they possibly could so our family could have the best life possible. I want to make them proud.”
Warring also thanks her family for never giving up on her and went on to thank others.
“I would also like to thank all of my teachers and coaches,” she said. “They have helped shape me into the person I am today and I can’t thank them enough for what they have done for me.”
Now, most students are excited to graduate high school, but that is just part of Warring’s accomplishments.
“I believe my biggest accomplishment is graduating with an AA degree from Anoka-Ramsey Community College in May, and then graduating from high school in June,” she said.
Warring plans to attend Purdue University and major in aerospace engineering.
Brayden Blatz
Blatz, who will be the first generation in his family to attend college, has been intentional in his involvement in high school activities.
“My parents always tell me they wish they would have done more in high school,” Blatz said. “I guess I kind of took that to heart. I’ve always tried to apply myself to many different programs in our school.”
Blatz felt his dedication was recognized when he received the news that he was a Triple-A Award winner.
“I was honored and excited. It was nice to know that my hard work was noticed,” he said.
He has been most involved with arts, finding the interest early on.
“As a seventh grader, I had a group of seniors that took me under their wing,” he said. “They introduced me to our band and theater programs, as well as sports.”
Blatz’s sport of choice is baseball. He has been playing since seventh grade.
As far as arts go, Blatz joined jazz and pep band, receiving All-Conference as a junior and senior in the Minnesota State High School League. He also participated in the school play and one-act play, working lights and sound.
“I’ve also had the opportunity to excel in arts, being a part of many honor bands and being awarded the senior crew award in our theater program,” he said.
Blatz has had academic success as well, being on the A honor roll since seventh grade, being a part of the Minnesota Honor Society, and participating in Knowledge Bowl.
Blatz understands what it means to manage his 3.8 GPA and keep up with arts and sports.
“I’ve had plenty of late nights,” he said. “I try to be as organized as I can, but it is not my strong suit. Time management is something I’ve learned to appreciate.”
When you ask Blatz what he feels he’s most proud of, you may assume it’s one of his achievements in the arts, academics or sports. But that’s not what he thinks.
“I think that my biggest accomplishment is creating relationships with all communities inside of our school that I have been able to be a part of,” Blatz said.
Blatz has been able to stay on track with the outlook of his future and having the support of others.
“The thought of my future keeps me motivated. I have set long-term goals for myself and I am determined to reach them. Although, I have always had friends and family that have pushed me to excel,” Blatz said.
Blatz has a few people to thank for his successes.
“I want to thank all of my teachers, friends, and family for always leading me in the right direction. For all of the advice and guidance, thank you,” Blatz said.
Blatz has a long-term goal to work in the power-sports industry, but for now he plans to attend North Dakota State University or Michigan Technological University to pursue mechanical engineering, he said.
