Kaylee Meyer (second from right) takes a photo with all of her siblings before heading off to her junior prom at Rush City High School. Pictured from left, Aiden Meyer, Elizabeth Ann West, Kaylee Meyer and Kristina Meyer.
Troy Berg (left) and Joe Jungbluth (right) nailed the classic prom style stemming from the movie “Dumb and Dumber.” Dressing as characters Harry (Troy) and Lloyd (Joe). Troy even had the chipped tooth look.
Troy Berg (right) and Joe Jungbluth (left) made a big splash referencing “Dumb and Dumber.” They rode to prom in style. Well, motor bike style, that is.
Submitted photos
Students and friends gathered before prom to take a big group photo. Rush City’s Prom was held Saturday, May 6 at Rush City High School.
Submitted photo
Veronica Hemming (left), Katelyn Hemming (center) and Autumn Stream (right) gather for a photo before heading to prom.
Submitted photo
Pictured left to right, Mckenna Garr, Ella Ferrie, Lydia Bengtson, Kayla Diedrich, Annabelle Hanson and Kendal Pillar get the perfect backdrop for a girls prom photo.
Joe Jungbluth (left), Veronica Hemming (second from left), Brayden Blatz (second to right), and Troy Berg (far right) get a goofy shot in just before heading off to prom.
Nolan Stepp (left) and Meg Ferrie (right) pose center stage during the prom’s grand march.
Submitted photos
Not only was a nice prom photo captured, but this group of friends happened to have a nice color-matching theme.
Surrounded by water and trees, Carson George (left) and Ella Gerrie (right) have the perfect backdrop for a prom photo to remember.
