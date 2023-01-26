Rush City City Council held a special meeting to amend city code to license the sale of cannabinoid products in Rush City.
Council received a draft ordinance from City Administrator Amy Mell to use as a springboard for both discussion and a final decision.
“There are quite a few cities in the state that have ordinances in place, so there were quite a few ordinances to look at,” Mell said. “I had the city attorney look at it, and she had one suggestion to change. There are a lot of options for the cities because there are not a lot of regulations in the state.
“I have been reading a lot to try to understand it more, but I am just scratching the surface.”
During a public forum on the topic Becky, a community member who did not give her last name, said: “My husband was in Iraq. This product changes our life. If my husband consumes alcohol, the sheriff is out (to) our house. ... He has been back in Minnesota seven years and he has been on THC for six years.
“This product is very beneficial being a veteran’s wife. This product keeps us away from going to alcohol. We go to Forest Lake to purchase. I would love for this pass as a community member. It is cheaper for me and it saves me time from having to go to Forest Lake.”
Council member Mick Louzek asked, “Veterans benefits do not pay for it?” And council member Tom Schneider asked, “Is he addicted to it?”
Becky said no to both questions.
“He uses it two to three times a week; he will have one gummie and he’s done,” Becky said. “He is on medication from the VA; [the THC products] help with the day-to-day.”
Louzek asked how much the products cost; Becky said in Rush City the cost is $26 for 10, while in Forest Lake the cost is $28 plus gas for the same product and packaging.
The city is saying no self-service, which is defined as “open displays of licensed products in any manner where any person has access to the licensed products without the assistance or intervention of the licensee of the licensee’s employee and whereby there is not a physical exchange of the licensed products between the licensee or the licensee’s clerk and the customer.”
Anna and Dan Westman, owners of Stash and Co. in Rush City, were the ones who initially requested city council revisit this topic and were at the meeting. But council stressed that it was creating an ordinance that would have to fit for the community as a whole, including whether liquor stores should be allowed to sell liquid THC products.
Mayor Alan Johnson said that he wanted clarity so that there is one set of rules that would only cover within the city limits and pertain to all businesses interested in selling THC.
Anna Westman said that if their store was licensed, it would be an example in the community. She encouraged everyone on city council to come into the store and see the “tasteful way we have put it together.”
Dan Westman added that he and his wife were not just someone diving into a new venture.
“We have 14 years in production and 10 years in retail,” he said. “We want to be the example and kind of lead the way.”
The council then closed the public meeting to talk about ordinance specifics. Louzek noted, “We could make so many regulations that it is impossible to get a license.”
He added that there are is no retail location near the schools in Rush City at all, and with the way the city is laid out, it would not be likely that there would ever be retail locations near the school.
Council also discussed banning delivery of sales and wanted to add wording that said if a license has been revoked, it cannot be applied for at the same location.
The council approved those changes, which will be presented to the attorney and possibly voted on at the next council meeting.
Fees will be discussed separately from the ordinance. Mell said that the license fees are designed to cover the cost of compliance checks.
Dan Meyer suggested a fee similar to the city’s fee for cigarettes ($70). Frank Storm said he was thinking closer to $200. THC licensing fee in Minnesota cities range in price from $100 in Becker to $2,000 in Willmar.
Currently Rush City’s licensing fees range from $25 per event for alcohol to an on-site liquor license that costs $1,000 per year.
