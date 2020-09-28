Rush City Council approved the 2021 preliminary city budget and levy on Sept. 14.
Kay Mattson, financial consultant for Rush City, presented the 2021 preliminary budget.
She reported the general fund is proposed at $1.84 million. The proposed budget has an increase of $38,774 over the 2020 budget. She noted the additional budgeted items are primarily increased costs of public safety and funds for park trails.
The budget breaks down as follows: general government, 23%; law enforcement, 23%; fire department, 15%; public works, 22%; culture/recreation, 7%; and airport, 10%.
The revenues breaks down as follows: property taxes, 26%; intergovernmental, 55%; charges for services, 13%; miscellaneous, 2% (interest, contributions and donations, refunds and Cable TV revenue); transfers, 4% (from water and sewer space lease dollars, elections); licenses and permits, less than 1% (building permits, tobacco licensing, business licensing, animal licensing and liquor and beer licensing).
The total levy amount is proposed at $662,246. Last year’s levy was $630,000.
Though the levy amount went up this year, Mattson said it should not affect individual taxpayers unless their residential property value went up. If there was no change in property value, a house valued at $150,000 should see a decrease of $38 for the year; if there was a property value increase of 7%, the property taxes would go up $43 for the year. Mattson said the tax capacity had gone up in the area.
Demolition on downtown buildings
Demolition on the Perrault and Schneider buildings could begin this fall. Ten contractors came to the initial bid meeting, and the city received five bids.
“Two were really good. The lowest was under $200,000 [$198.000.50],” Mayor Dan Dahlberg said.
DRC Inc. is a company out of the west metro. The city’s architect had worked with the company in the past, in Renville, where he took down a school.
“I thought if we got three bids we would be lucky, but we got five,” Dahlberg said.
He added he thought the city would have to pay over $300,000. As of press time, City Administrator Amy Mell said the city engineer had presented the contract to DRC Inc. and they were in the process of figuring out the timeline. Dahlberg had said at the meeting that if the contractor could not complete the project by Dec. 1, they would want him to wait until April to begin, because they did not want a half-demolished building up during the winter.
Overdue water bills
The city is in the process of deciding what to do about overdue water bills.
“We have not been penalizing water bills because of the coronavirus, and we didn’t do any shut offs in the spring, but this is the time of year that we would normally start sending out letters,” Mell said.
Council Member Tom Schneider said: “If someone hadn’t paid from September up until January, that had nothing to do with the pandemic; those people just don’t pay. I think they should be shut off.”
The city decided to look more closely at accounts and when people started getting behind before deciding what to do about potential shut offs.
Dahlberg said: “In the meantime can we send out a letter that they are overdue? [Saying] ‘This is overdue and the city is considering options for enforcement of overdue water bills.’”
