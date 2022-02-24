Rush City’s law enforcement statistics in 2021, as compared to 2020, were presented by Chisago County Sergeant Jason Foster during the Rush City Council meeting on Feb. 14.
Foster explained in 2020 Chisago County received just over 7,000 calls from Rush City. In 2021, it jumped to 11,000.
“A lot of the increased calls are more traffic stops, more traffic blitzes, so we’re doing a lot more stops, Foster said.
Thefts are currently down, but in 2021 there were 65 reported with half of those being gas drive offs.
“The reason they were so high in 2021, I did have one guy that did like 20 something gas drive offs, he’s out of the equation now,” Foster said.
Foster confirmed the Kwik Trip gas station in Rush City did switch to pre-pay only, eliminating gas drive offs. Foster mentioned with these drive offs, it is difficult to find the thieves, as they could have removed the license plates quickly, or the vehicle had been sold. He said it is also time consuming for Chisago County officers.
Foster said in 2020 there were only 35 vehicular accidents in Rush City; although in 2021, there were 129 reported. He mentioned most accidents occurred on County Road 7 on Frandsen Avenue during construction.
“I’m hoping that number goes down. We’ve increased our traffic enforcement. I just don’t know why it’s so high honestly, I need to dig into that some more,” Foster said.
Foster confirmed the number of officers assigned to the city.
“Currently we have myself, the school resource officer and Taylor Farrand assigned to Rush City, and we are rotating a couple night cars in the vacant spot here,” Foster said.
Rush City Mayor not seeking re-election
During the council meeting, Mayor Dan Dahlberg informed the council he will not be seeking re-election in November and intends to run for Chisago County commissioner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.