Rush City School Resource Officer Deputy Jessica Gage approached the Rush City School Board with a report of what is happening at Rush City Schools during the Feb. 18 board meeting.
“Routine duties are she’s out and about monitoring the halls and lunchroom at the high school,” Rush City High School Principal Brent Stavig said. “In general, we view that as an increase in safety and security to the building, because we have law enforcement on the campus.”
In the afternoon, Gage goes to C.E. Jacobson Elementary School to support student release, and Stavig said parents will contact Gage with different concerns.
“The biggest one that I’ve had so far is the social media concerns where parents see something on their child’s cellphone,” Gage said. “Snapchat is a huge issue with the young kids, and even here in the high school.”
Any inappropriate content will come to Gage if there is any criminal aspect involved, according to Gage.
“If there isn’t (any criminal aspect), it’s basically education for the kid on how to be safe on social media and the dangers it could be in the future,” Gage said.
Stavig said parents have concerns for which the school district doesn’t deal with the consequences because it might happen at home or on the weekend, and the high school refers the parents to Gage.
Rush City School Board Chair Stefanie Folkema asked if they should have parent forums and have conversations as a school district to educate parents on not only social media awareness, but e-cigarettes as well.
Gage said she could start up the parent forum on these important issues regarding safety for all of the students.
“I believe with the e-cigarettes, Jess has had a big impact on that because when I investigate them in the high school, you catch the kid with it, and here’s the consequence and the conversation,” Stavig said. “Jess has the time to dig into ‘where did you get it’ and ‘where did you get it from,’ and we’ve only had a couple of incidents this year.”
Gage said when students get caught with vaping, she does not like getting them into trouble.
“I don’t like nailing kids,” Gage said. “That’s not what I’m about. It’s about how we’re going to learn from this and we’re going to move on.”
